Tuyển Designer DELIGHT CONNECTION VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Creative Direction

• Develop and execute design strategies that align with the brand’s vision, focusing on beauty aesthetics and trends.

• Oversee the creation of visuals for social media, ensuring they resonate with platform-specific audiences and trends.

• Ensure consistent branding across all platforms, including TikTok and other media channels.

E-commerce and Media Design

• Design and oversee assets for e-commerce platforms, including product pages, banners, promotions, and advertisements.

• Collaborate with marketing teams to create media campaigns that drive engagement and sales.

• Optimize visuals for performance, considering platform-specific requirements and user behavior.

Cross-Functional Collaboration

• Work closely with e-commerce, marketing, and product teams to understand objectives and ensure designs meet business goals.

• Partner with photographers and videographers to produce high-quality product and lifestyle visuals.

Innovation and Trends

• Keep up-to-date with design, beauty, and social media trends to continuously refine creative strategies.

• Experiment with new formats, tools, and techniques to push the creative boundaries of the brand.