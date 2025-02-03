Tuyển Designer DELIGHT CONNECTION VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Designer Tại DELIGHT CONNECTION VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa CF
- Tầng 5, 70 Phạm Ngọc Thạch, phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam.
Mô Tả Công Việc Designer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Creative Direction
• Develop and execute design strategies that align with the brand’s vision, focusing on beauty aesthetics and trends.
• Oversee the creation of visuals for social media, ensuring they resonate with platform-specific audiences and trends.
• Ensure consistent branding across all platforms, including TikTok and other media channels.
E-commerce and Media Design
• Design and oversee assets for e-commerce platforms, including product pages, banners, promotions, and advertisements.
• Collaborate with marketing teams to create media campaigns that drive engagement and sales.
• Optimize visuals for performance, considering platform-specific requirements and user behavior.
Cross-Functional Collaboration
• Work closely with e-commerce, marketing, and product teams to understand objectives and ensure designs meet business goals.
• Partner with photographers and videographers to produce high-quality product and lifestyle visuals.
Innovation and Trends
• Keep up-to-date with design, beauty, and social media trends to continuously refine creative strategies.
• Experiment with new formats, tools, and techniques to push the creative boundaries of the brand.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại DELIGHT CONNECTION VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Attractive performance bonus
Healthcare benefit
Allowances
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại DELIGHT CONNECTION VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
