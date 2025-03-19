Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN ID.K.PLUS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 500 USD

CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN ID.K.PLUS
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 18/04/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN ID.K.PLUS

Designer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Designer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN ID.K.PLUS

Mức lương
Từ 500 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 128 Đường Trần Não, An Khánh, Quận 2, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Designer Với Mức Lương Từ 500 USD

• Participate in designing and developing interior projects for clients.
• Create drawings, 3D images and sketches of interior design ideas.
• Select materials, colors and furniture to suit client requirements and project budget.
• Coordinate with other departments such as architecture, engineering to ensure design feasibility.
• Make design edits and adjustments based on client feedback.
• Research new interior design trends and apply them to work.

Với Mức Lương Từ 500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• University graduate majoring in Interior Design, Architecture or related fields.
• Experience: 3 years or more.
• Good English communication skills, understanding design and construction issues because working with foreign bosses (send CV in English)
• Proficient in design software: Autocad, 3D Max (Render with Vray or Corona), Photoshop,...
• Good knowledge of color theory, layout and aesthetics in interior design
• Priority is given to candidates with Minimalism design style.
• Good communication and presentation skills to exchange ideas with customers
Ability to work independently and work effectively in a team

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN ID.K.PLUS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN ID.K.PLUS

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN ID.K.PLUS

CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN ID.K.PLUS

Quy mô: 1 - 9 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 128 Trần Não, P.An Khánh, Q.2, TPHCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

