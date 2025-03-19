Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN ID.K.PLUS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 500 USD

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Designer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN ID.K.PLUS
Từ 500 USD
Khác
Không yêu cầu
1 người
Không yêu cầu
Nhân viên
- Hồ Chí Minh: 128 Đường Trần Não, An Khánh, Quận 2, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Designer
• Participate in designing and developing interior projects for clients.
• Create drawings, 3D images and sketches of interior design ideas.
• Select materials, colors and furniture to suit client requirements and project budget.
• Coordinate with other departments such as architecture, engineering to ensure design feasibility.
• Make design edits and adjustments based on client feedback.
• Research new interior design trends and apply them to work.
Yêu Cầu Công Việc
• University graduate majoring in Interior Design, Architecture or related fields.
• Experience: 3 years or more.
• Good English communication skills, understanding design and construction issues because working with foreign bosses (send CV in English)
• Proficient in design software: Autocad, 3D Max (Render with Vray or Corona), Photoshop,...
• Good knowledge of color theory, layout and aesthetics in interior design
• Priority is given to candidates with Minimalism design style.
• Good communication and presentation skills to exchange ideas with customers
Ability to work independently and work effectively in a team
Quyền Lợi
