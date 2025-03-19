Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN ID.K.PLUS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 500 USD

Mức lương Từ 500 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

• Participate in designing and developing interior projects for clients.

• Create drawings, 3D images and sketches of interior design ideas.

• Select materials, colors and furniture to suit client requirements and project budget.

• Coordinate with other departments such as architecture, engineering to ensure design feasibility.

• Make design edits and adjustments based on client feedback.

• Research new interior design trends and apply them to work.

• University graduate majoring in Interior Design, Architecture or related fields.

• Experience: 3 years or more.

• Good English communication skills, understanding design and construction issues because working with foreign bosses (send CV in English)

• Proficient in design software: Autocad, 3D Max (Render with Vray or Corona), Photoshop,...

• Good knowledge of color theory, layout and aesthetics in interior design

• Priority is given to candidates with Minimalism design style.

• Good communication and presentation skills to exchange ideas with customers

Ability to work independently and work effectively in a team

