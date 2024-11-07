Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VIO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 35 Triệu

About the Role:

We are seeking an experienced Senior Back-End Developer to join our dynamic engineering team. This role will focus on architecting, developing, and maintaining a scalable, robust back-end infrastructure for a global mobile application. As a senior team member, you will take a lead role in designing solutions, optimizing performance, and implementing secure data structures. You will work closely with front-end and mobile developers to ensure seamless integration and support our mission of delivering a high-quality, user-focused product.

Roles & Responsibilities:

Back-End Development: Design, develop, test, and maintain back-end components using Python and Django Rest Framework, ensuring high performance and responsiveness.

Solution Architecture: Lead and contribute to solution architecture design, focusing on reliability, scalability, and best practices for cloud infrastructure (preferably Google Cloud Platform).

Database Design & Management: Design, optimize, and maintain relational databases (primarily PostgreSQL) for high-volume data storage, retrieval, and performance.

API Development: Develop RESTful APIs for seamless communication with mobile applications and other services. Ensure proper API documentation and testing for reliability.

Code Quality & Best Practices: Implement coding standards, best practices, and participate in code reviews. Promote a culture of clean, efficient code that follows industry standards.

Collaboration: Work closely with front-end and mobile developers, DevOps, and other team members to ensure seamless application functionality.

Security: Ensure the security of all back-end components by implementing best practices in authentication, authorization, and data protection.

Performance Optimization: Continuously monitor and improve the performance of back-end processes, implementing solutions to improve speed, efficiency, and reliability.

Mentorship & Leadership: Mentor junior developers and contribute to the continuous improvement of the team’s technical skills and knowledge.

Search Optimization: Apply knowledge of Elastic Search for optimized data retrieval and search functionality.

