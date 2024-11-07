Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VIO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 35 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Backend Developer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VIO
About the Role:
We are seeking an experienced Senior Back-End Developer to join our dynamic engineering team. This role will focus on architecting, developing, and maintaining a scalable, robust back-end infrastructure for a global mobile application. As a senior team member, you will take a lead role in designing solutions, optimizing performance, and implementing secure data structures. You will work closely with front-end and mobile developers to ensure seamless integration and support our mission of delivering a high-quality, user-focused product.
Roles & Responsibilities:
Back-End Development: Design, develop, test, and maintain back-end components using Python and Django Rest Framework, ensuring high performance and responsiveness.
Solution Architecture: Lead and contribute to solution architecture design, focusing on reliability, scalability, and best practices for cloud infrastructure (preferably Google Cloud Platform).
Database Design & Management: Design, optimize, and maintain relational databases (primarily PostgreSQL) for high-volume data storage, retrieval, and performance.
API Development: Develop RESTful APIs for seamless communication with mobile applications and other services. Ensure proper API documentation and testing for reliability.
Code Quality & Best Practices: Implement coding standards, best practices, and participate in code reviews. Promote a culture of clean, efficient code that follows industry standards.
Collaboration: Work closely with front-end and mobile developers, DevOps, and other team members to ensure seamless application functionality.
Security: Ensure the security of all back-end components by implementing best practices in authentication, authorization, and data protection.
Performance Optimization: Continuously monitor and improve the performance of back-end processes, implementing solutions to improve speed, efficiency, and reliability.
Mentorship & Leadership: Mentor junior developers and contribute to the continuous improvement of the team’s technical skills and knowledge.
Search Optimization: Apply knowledge of Elastic Search for optimized data retrieval and search functionality.
Với Mức Lương 30 - 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
5+ years of experience in back-end development with Python, Django Rest Framework, and PostgreSQL, preferably in a senior or lead capacity.
Expert-level knowledge and extensive experience in back-end development with Python and Django Rest Framework.
Strong knowledge of database schema design, SQL queries, indexing, and performance tuning in PostgreSQL.
Demonstrated experience in architecting scalable, high-performance solutions for global applications.
Proficient in designing and implementing RESTful APIs.
Strong understanding of back-end security best practices, including data protection and secure authentication/authorization.
Experience with cloud platforms (preferably Google Cloud Platform) for back-end deployment and scaling.
Knowledge of Elastic Search for optimized data handling is a must.
Excellent problem-solving abilities, attention to detail, strong communication skills, and the ability to work well in a collaborative team environment.
Preferred Qualifications:
Experience with mobile application back-end infrastructure
Knowledge of microservices architecture
Familiarity with containerization (Docker, Kubernetes)
Knowledge of Firebase
English (spoken and written) preferred
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VIO Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Up for Negotiation
Benefits
