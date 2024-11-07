Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VIO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 35 Triệu

Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VIO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 35 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VIO
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/12/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VIO

Backend Developer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Backend Developer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VIO

Mức lương
30 - 35 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
5 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 66 Nguyễn Bá Tuyển, Phường 12, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương 30 - 35 Triệu

About the Role:
We are seeking an experienced Senior Back-End Developer to join our dynamic engineering team. This role will focus on architecting, developing, and maintaining a scalable, robust back-end infrastructure for a global mobile application. As a senior team member, you will take a lead role in designing solutions, optimizing performance, and implementing secure data structures. You will work closely with front-end and mobile developers to ensure seamless integration and support our mission of delivering a high-quality, user-focused product.
Roles & Responsibilities:
Back-End Development: Design, develop, test, and maintain back-end components using Python and Django Rest Framework, ensuring high performance and responsiveness.
Back-End Development:
Solution Architecture: Lead and contribute to solution architecture design, focusing on reliability, scalability, and best practices for cloud infrastructure (preferably Google Cloud Platform).
Solution Architecture:
Database Design & Management: Design, optimize, and maintain relational databases (primarily PostgreSQL) for high-volume data storage, retrieval, and performance.
Database Design & Management:
API Development: Develop RESTful APIs for seamless communication with mobile applications and other services. Ensure proper API documentation and testing for reliability.
API Development:
Code Quality & Best Practices: Implement coding standards, best practices, and participate in code reviews. Promote a culture of clean, efficient code that follows industry standards.
Code Quality & Best Practices:
Collaboration: Work closely with front-end and mobile developers, DevOps, and other team members to ensure seamless application functionality.
Collaboration:
Security: Ensure the security of all back-end components by implementing best practices in authentication, authorization, and data protection.
Security:
Performance Optimization: Continuously monitor and improve the performance of back-end processes, implementing solutions to improve speed, efficiency, and reliability.
Performance Optimization:
Mentorship & Leadership: Mentor junior developers and contribute to the continuous improvement of the team’s technical skills and knowledge.
Mentorship & Leadership:
Search Optimization: Apply knowledge of Elastic Search for optimized data retrieval and search functionality.
Search Optimization:

Với Mức Lương 30 - 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements:
5+ years of experience in back-end development with Python, Django Rest Framework, and PostgreSQL, preferably in a senior or lead capacity.
Expert-level knowledge and extensive experience in back-end development with Python and Django Rest Framework.
Strong knowledge of database schema design, SQL queries, indexing, and performance tuning in PostgreSQL.
Demonstrated experience in architecting scalable, high-performance solutions for global applications.
Proficient in designing and implementing RESTful APIs.
Strong understanding of back-end security best practices, including data protection and secure authentication/authorization.
Experience with cloud platforms (preferably Google Cloud Platform) for back-end deployment and scaling.
Knowledge of Elastic Search for optimized data handling is a must.
Excellent problem-solving abilities, attention to detail, strong communication skills, and the ability to work well in a collaborative team environment.
Preferred Qualifications:
Experience with mobile application back-end infrastructure
Knowledge of microservices architecture
Familiarity with containerization (Docker, Kubernetes)
Knowledge of Firebase
English (spoken and written) preferred

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VIO Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary
Up for Negotiation
Benefits

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VIO

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VIO

CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VIO

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 66 Nguyễn Bá Tuyển, Phường 12, Quận Tân Bình, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-developer-thu-nhap-30-35-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job244452
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng công ty

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VIO
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VIO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh 12 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH làm việc tại Bình Định thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Bình Định Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 35 Triệu
Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 22 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 35 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2,400 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 2,400 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Unit Corp
Tuyển Backend Developer Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Unit Corp
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 35 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam
Tuyển Kỹ sư tự động hoá Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro
Hạn nộp: 30/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 34 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DOOING COFFEE LAB
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng DOOING COFFEE LAB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu
DOOING COFFEE LAB
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ DỊCH VỤ ĐẤT XANH MIỀN NAM
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ DỊCH VỤ ĐẤT XANH MIỀN NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ DỊCH VỤ ĐẤT XANH MIỀN NAM
Hạn nộp: 01/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẦU TƯ H ĐÔNG DƯƠNG
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẦU TƯ H ĐÔNG DƯƠNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẦU TƯ H ĐÔNG DƯƠNG
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH làm việc tại Bình Định thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Bình Định Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 35 Triệu
Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 22 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 35 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2,400 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 2,400 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Unit Corp
Tuyển Backend Developer Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Unit Corp
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH EXCELLENT NODES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH EXCELLENT NODES
Tới 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VINORSOFT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VINORSOFT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN UNITY SPORT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN UNITY SPORT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP ATOM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 3 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP ATOM
Tới 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM BIWOCO làm việc tại Cần Thơ thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM BIWOCO
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỰC PHẨM ĐÔNG LẠNH KIDO Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỰC PHẨM ĐÔNG LẠNH KIDO Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI & DỊCH VỤ TECHNOLOGY ORBIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 1 USD CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI & DỊCH VỤ TECHNOLOGY ORBIT
Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer TEQNOLOGICAL ASIA Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận TEQNOLOGICAL ASIA Co., Ltd
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer SAPP Academy làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 33 Triệu SAPP Academy
25 - 33 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Trung Tâm Anh Ngữ ILA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Trung Tâm Anh Ngữ ILA
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH SMATEZ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH SMATEZ
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ĐẦU TƯ VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ĐẦU TƯ VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH Teso Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Teso Global
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VIHAT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VIHAT
20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM B&K làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM B&K
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH LINKTO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH LINKTO
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Unit Corp
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH CITYCLINIC VIỆT NAM - CAREPLUS INTERNATIONAL CLINIC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH CITYCLINIC VIỆT NAM - CAREPLUS INTERNATIONAL CLINIC
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH DIGITECH SOLUTIONS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH DIGITECH SOLUTIONS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Unit Corp
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Unit Corp
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH LIKE LION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH LIKE LION
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
7 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN CHIẾN LƯỢC CHÍNH SÁCH VÀ PHÂN TÍCH DỮ LIỆU KINH TẾ VIETSTATS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN CHIẾN LƯỢC CHÍNH SÁCH VÀ PHÂN TÍCH DỮ LIỆU KINH TẾ VIETSTATS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH BPO INFINITY INNOVATIONS GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH BPO INFINITY INNOVATIONS GROUP
20 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH KAMEREO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH KAMEREO
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty Cổ phần Vulcan Labs làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Vulcan Labs
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN PI GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN PI GROUP
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ZTO LABS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 50 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ZTO LABS
35 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty Cổ Phần Hóa Dầu Mekong làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu Công ty Cổ Phần Hóa Dầu Mekong
9 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm