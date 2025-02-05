Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công Ty TNHH Avepoint Việt Nam làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 3 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Đà Nẵng: 2F Vĩnh Trung Plaza, số 255 - 257 Hùng Vương, Vĩnh Trung, Thanh Khê, Quận Thanh Khê

Mô Tả Công Việc DevOps Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Management of resources on Azure or AWS cloud computing platforms.

Management of Gitlab project engineering.

Building CI/CD processes and managing automated workflows.

Setting up testing and production environment infrastructure.

Executing software engineering processes to ensure effective measures are implemented.

Implementing security strategies to ensure software and process security.

Source code management.

Conducting cutting-edge research and practices in DevOps processes.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

As a junior DEVOPS engineer, we have the following basic requirements:

Fluent in spoken and written English; knowledge of Chinese is a plus.

Background in DEV or QA is acceptable, with a preference for candidates with a computer-related degree or some experience in automated testing.

Basic understanding of continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD) concepts, version control systems, Docker and other DevOps technologies.

Familiar with at least one of the programming languages, (e.g., Python, Java, Bash).

Knowledge of Linux operating systems and command-line tools.

A university or college degree is required for this position.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Avepoint Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

OPPORTUNITY

By becoming a DevOps Engineer at AvePoint, you will have the opportunity to collaborate with the company's most experienced engineering teams, and gain experience in various areas including underlying operating systems, networks, infrastructure construction, cloud-native development, various advanced infrastructure software, and industry best practices.

In terms of innovation, DevOps Engineers will have ample opportunities to explore cutting-edge technologies, such as automation operations, intelligent operations, GitOps, and more.

Additionally, you will have the chance to work on a wide range of production lines, gaining first-hand exposure to a multitude of advanced engineering designs and feature developments in AvePoint online services, which will provide you with many opportunities for self-improvement.

BENEFITS

Work 5 days a week, off Saturday & Sunday

Dynamic, professional working environment, with many advancement opportunities

Provide company laptop for working

Social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance, are based on actual salary

Review performance to adjust salary twice a year

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Avepoint Việt Nam

