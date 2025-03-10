Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SKILLS BRIDGE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Email Marketing & Automation

Plan, set up, and manage Email Marketing campaigns to optimize open rates, click-through rates, and conversion rates.

Utilize Email Automation tools (ActiveCampaign) to personalize and automate customer engagement processes.

Analyze Open Rate, Click-through Rate, and Conversion Rate to optimize email content, subject lines, and CTAs.

Performance Marketing

Set up, execute, and optimize advertising campaigns on Google Ads, Facebook Ads, and YouTube Ads to attract potential customers.

Analyze and optimize ROI, ROAS, and conduct A/B Testing to enhance campaign performance.

Research and propose advertising strategies tailored to the company’s products/services.

Optimize SEO for blogs, websites, and landing pages to increase organic traffic and improve conversions.

Performance Analysis & Reporting

Monitor, measure, and report marketing campaign effectiveness based on KPIs, ROI, and ROAS.

Analyze data from Google Analytics, Google Search Console, and Meta Business Suite to develop optimization strategies.

Provide improvement recommendations based on real-time data and market trends.

Content Creation

Write compelling ad copies, emails, and landing page content to attract and persuade customers, improving conversion rates.

Collaborate with designers and video editors to create engaging marketing content across platforms (Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, website, etc.).

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Minimum of 2 years of experience in Performance Marketing, with a strong preference for expertise in Facebook Ads and Google Ads optimization.

Experience in Email Marketing & Automation implementation and optimization.

Knowledge of SEO & Website Optimization, with experience using tools like Google Search Console, Ahrefs, SEMrush, etc., for website performance analysis.

Strong Marketing Data Analysis skills, with the ability to measure campaign performance and optimize for ROI and ROAS.

Experience in Content & Creative Marketing, including ad content creation, landing page optimization, and conversion-focused copywriting with images and videos.

Basic landing page design skills are a plus.

Experience in multi-channel marketing campaigns and cross-departmental collaboration.

Data-driven mindset, with the ability to analyze and make decisions based on data insights.

Ability to work independently and in a team, coordinating with different departments to achieve common goals.

Creative and experimental mindset, willing to test new marketing strategies for campaign optimization.

Highly recommended: Think positively, act proactively, and embrace a "can-do" spirit.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SKILLS BRIDGE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

BENEFITS

Competitive salary

Medical Insurance

Paid annual leave

Professional, fun and exciting work environment with many opportunities to learn and expand your skill set

We are a start-up family. This means everybody wears many hats and is able to learn many things within a short amount of time. To be able to do more and learn more you will be working outside of normal working hours. Weekends may be required on a project-to-project basis.

Are you ready to be the ray of sunshine to millions of people? Send us your CV.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SKILLS BRIDGE

