Tuyển Digital Marketing Wareflex Viet Nam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Responsibilities for Digital Marketing Specialist

Develop, implement, and track marketing programs such as email, social media (Facebook, LinkedIn, Zalo...), or digital campaigns (Google)

Develop, implement SEO plan and tracking.

Collaborate with other internal teams (e.g. product and sales) to develop and monitor strategic marketing initiatives

Analyze and report on the performance and efficiency of campaigns.

Conduct market research and analyze trends to identify new marketing opportunities

Write, proofread, and edit creative and technical content across different mediums

Work with external agencies and vendors to execute marketing programs

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Qualifications for Digital Marketing Specialist

Bachelor\'s degree in business administration, marketing, communications, or a related field

Over 3 years of experience in performance marketing field

Strong knowledge of various digital marketing and analytics tools such as Google Adwords, Google Analytics, CRM systems.

Excellent analytical skills and a knack for data analysis

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Skilled in writing and editing content with an attention to detail

Strong prioritization, organization, and project management skills

Tại Wareflex Viet Nam Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits

Startup culture of trust and empowerment

A friendly work environment with lots of learning and growth

Salary & applicable allowances

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Wareflex Viet Nam Company Limited

