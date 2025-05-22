Tuyển Digital Marketing Wareflex Viet Nam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Wareflex Viet Nam Company Limited
- Hồ Chí Minh:
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Responsibilities for Digital Marketing Specialist
Develop, implement, and track marketing programs such as email, social media (Facebook, LinkedIn, Zalo...), or digital campaigns (Google)
Develop, implement SEO plan and tracking.
Collaborate with other internal teams (e.g. product and sales) to develop and monitor strategic marketing initiatives
Analyze and report on the performance and efficiency of campaigns.
Conduct market research and analyze trends to identify new marketing opportunities
Write, proofread, and edit creative and technical content across different mediums
Work with external agencies and vendors to execute marketing programs
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Bachelor\'s degree in business administration, marketing, communications, or a related field
Over 3 years of experience in performance marketing field
Strong knowledge of various digital marketing and analytics tools such as Google Adwords, Google Analytics, CRM systems.
Excellent analytical skills and a knack for data analysis
Strong written and verbal communication skills
Skilled in writing and editing content with an attention to detail
Strong prioritization, organization, and project management skills
Tại Wareflex Viet Nam Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Startup culture of trust and empowerment
A friendly work environment with lots of learning and growth
Salary & applicable allowances
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Wareflex Viet Nam Company Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
