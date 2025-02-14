Tuyển Digital Marketing Asia Ingredients Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Asia Ingredients Group
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/03/2025
Asia Ingredients Group

Digital Marketing

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Asia Ingredients Group

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 19 Duy Tan Street, Dich Vong Hau Ward, Cau Giay District, Ha Noi

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Maintain and develop business with the existing customers and finding new customers, build up list of potential products
- Provide commercial solution and technical service
- Collect, analyze all information about market trend, market demand and customer
- Respond to all customers’ problems on products, delivery, documents, etc.
- Attend group meeting/ company meeting with either suppliers or other functional Departments as per requested to contribute ideas for business development
- Perform others assigned task from Business Unit Manager

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor’s Degree, major in Chemical or related major
- At least 3-year experience of B2B Sales in the same industry. Candidates who have R&D experiences in Home Care, Personal Care, Cosmetic manufacturing is preferred
- English: communicate, prepare reports, negotiate with foreign suppliers
- Good computer and presentation skills
- Able to work under pressure and handle problems

Tại Asia Ingredients Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Asia Ingredients Group

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Asia Ingredients Group

Asia Ingredients Group

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lô TH-1B, Đường số 7, Khu Thương mại Nam, Khu Chế xuất Tân Thuận, Phường Tân Thuận Đông, Quận 7, TP. Hồ Chí Minh

