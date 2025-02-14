Tuyển Digital Marketing Asia Ingredients Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 19 Duy Tan Street, Dich Vong Hau Ward, Cau Giay District, Ha Noi

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Maintain and develop business with the existing customers and finding new customers, build up list of potential products

- Provide commercial solution and technical service

- Collect, analyze all information about market trend, market demand and customer

- Respond to all customers’ problems on products, delivery, documents, etc.

- Attend group meeting/ company meeting with either suppliers or other functional Departments as per requested to contribute ideas for business development

- Perform others assigned task from Business Unit Manager

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor’s Degree, major in Chemical or related major

- At least 3-year experience of B2B Sales in the same industry. Candidates who have R&D experiences in Home Care, Personal Care, Cosmetic manufacturing is preferred

- English: communicate, prepare reports, negotiate with foreign suppliers

- Good computer and presentation skills

- Able to work under pressure and handle problems

Tại Asia Ingredients Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Asia Ingredients Group

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin