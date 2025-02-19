Tuyển Digital Marketing Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Summary

Supports the RED project process, as directed by RED AUDIT OPERATION MANAGER, while plays a crucial role in analyzing the RED data to help ensure a successful execution of commercial plans to drive business revenue and best in-class commercial execution.

Responsible for prepare route planning

Responsible for prepare reports/ dashboard (Power BI), questionnaire changes requirement with agency – following MHS & final Picture of Success (PiCOS)

Responsible in analyzing the commercial execution performance and communicate and translate to the front-line sales team

Key Responsibilities

1. Responsible in converting dynamic commercial guideline / PICOS to RED questionnaires (for all channels) and work with technical team to reflect into iRED app

2. Responsible in prepare route planning for all channels

3. Evaluates effectiveness of Picos, by assisting cross-functional teams to better understand the programs executed PICOS in the market.

4. Analyzes and tracks the performance of commercial activities and campaigns, which involves creating reports and dashboards to provide insights on key performance indicators (of RED), link with secondary sales revenue growth