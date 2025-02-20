Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Actsone Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Actsone Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh: No. 20, street No. 1, Him Lam Residential Area, Tan Hung Ward, District 7, HCM City.
# Online Sales Management
- Establish and manage brand shops across multiple platforms (Shopee, TikTok, Lazada, Tiki, and Sky007.vn website)
- Develop and execute monthly/yearly business plans with clear KPIs for all e-commerce channels
- Optimize promotional strategies including pricing, vouchers, and free shipping based on marketing budget and sales targets
- Collaborate with platform account managers to maximize visibility and performance
- Analyze sales data to identify trends and implement data-driven strategies for growth
# Content & Marketing
- Ensure high-quality product images, descriptions, and shop information across all platforms
- Coordinate with design team to create promotional materials following brand guidelines
- Implement and optimize Shopee and TikTok advertising campaigns
- Manage affiliate marketing programs and influencer partnerships
- Maintain regular customer engagement through livestreams, blogs, and messenger updates
# Operations
- Monitor inventory levels and coordinate with warehouse team to ensure product availability
