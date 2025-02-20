Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Actsone Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

# Online Sales Management

- Establish and manage brand shops across multiple platforms (Shopee, TikTok, Lazada, Tiki, and Sky007.vn website)

- Develop and execute monthly/yearly business plans with clear KPIs for all e-commerce channels

- Optimize promotional strategies including pricing, vouchers, and free shipping based on marketing budget and sales targets

- Collaborate with platform account managers to maximize visibility and performance

- Analyze sales data to identify trends and implement data-driven strategies for growth

# Content & Marketing

- Ensure high-quality product images, descriptions, and shop information across all platforms

- Coordinate with design team to create promotional materials following brand guidelines

- Implement and optimize Shopee and TikTok advertising campaigns

- Manage affiliate marketing programs and influencer partnerships

- Maintain regular customer engagement through livestreams, blogs, and messenger updates

# Operations

- Monitor inventory levels and coordinate with warehouse team to ensure product availability