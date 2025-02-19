Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp du lịch Gohub làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

How You Will Make An Impact

• Promote SIM Card & eSIM products, expanding the company’s customer base and generating new revenue streams.

• Conduct research and gather information on potential customers, agents, and businesses in the international travel sector.

• Gain a comprehensive understanding of product features, prices, advantages, and disadvantages, as well as similar products in the market.

• Nurture existing business relationships while actively seeking new opportunities for growth.

• Deliver excellent customer care and consistently strive to develop loyal customer relationships.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Minimum 3 years of BD/Sales/Account Management experience in the travel or technology industry.

• Excellent English is a must; proficiency in an additional language is a strong plus.

What We Offer

• Competitive salary and commission structure, commensurate with your skills and performance.

• Comprehensive allowances including gasoline, phone, lunch, and travel expenses, in compliance with regulations.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp du lịch Gohub Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp du lịch Gohub

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin