Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp du lịch Gohub làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp du lịch Gohub
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/03/2025
Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp du lịch Gohub

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

How You Will Make An Impact
• Promote SIM Card & eSIM products, expanding the company’s customer base and generating new revenue streams.
• Conduct research and gather information on potential customers, agents, and businesses in the international travel sector.
• Gain a comprehensive understanding of product features, prices, advantages, and disadvantages, as well as similar products in the market.
• Nurture existing business relationships while actively seeking new opportunities for growth.
• Deliver excellent customer care and consistently strive to develop loyal customer relationships.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Minimum 3 years of BD/Sales/Account Management experience in the travel or technology industry.
• Excellent English is a must; proficiency in an additional language is a strong plus.
What We Offer
• Competitive salary and commission structure, commensurate with your skills and performance.
• Comprehensive allowances including gasoline, phone, lunch, and travel expenses, in compliance with regulations.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp du lịch Gohub Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp du lịch Gohub

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp du lịch Gohub

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 1/6 Đồ Sơn, Phường 4, Tân Bình, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

