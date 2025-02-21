Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH GEBRUDER WEISS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GEBRUDER WEISS
- Hồ Chí Minh: 25Bis Đường Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Detailed description of tasks and responsibilities:
• Keep track and process accounts and payments in compliance with accounting policies
and procedures
• Perform day to day accounting transactions including verifying, classifying, computing,
posting and recording accounts data.
• Maintain and reconcile bank accounts
• Maintain the petty cash fund
• In payables, follow up with suppliers and ensure payment are done with no late in due
dates.
• Tracking and collecting accounts receivable.
• Maintain an orderly accounting filing system
• Other tasks are required by Line Manager.
Targets:
• Ensure accurate and appropriate recording as current as possible
• Ensure accurate and timely close processes
Authorities:
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GEBRUDER WEISS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GEBRUDER WEISS
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
