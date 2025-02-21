Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH GEBRUDER WEISS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Detailed description of tasks and responsibilities:

• Keep track and process accounts and payments in compliance with accounting policies

and procedures

• Perform day to day accounting transactions including verifying, classifying, computing,

posting and recording accounts data.

• Maintain and reconcile bank accounts

• Maintain the petty cash fund

• In payables, follow up with suppliers and ensure payment are done with no late in due

dates.

• Tracking and collecting accounts receivable.

• Maintain an orderly accounting filing system

• Other tasks are required by Line Manager.

Targets:

• Ensure accurate and appropriate recording as current as possible

• Ensure accurate and timely close processes

Authorities: