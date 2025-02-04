Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH MTV PE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

A. Objectives of the position:

Provide general legal support and assistance to the Head of Legal.

B. Responsibilities:

1. Legal Research and Analysis

• Conduct legal research and analysis on routine matters, anticipating legal issues that could impact the organization.

• Provide straightforward legal opinions and advice upon request.

• Prepare legal memoranda and summaries for internal use.

2. Legal Support

• Assist in drafting, reviewing, and managing contracts under the guidance of the Head of Legal.

• Provide basic advice on matters related to investment projects, including land-related issues.

• Assist in updating new legal regulations as per request of the Head of Legal.

• Handle drafting, submission, follow-up, and liaison with competent authorities regarding licensing procedures (e.g., ERC, IRC, M&A Approval,…).

• Translate documents between English and Vietnamese.

• Monitor the status of the land lease process and another licensing process as requested by Head of Legal.