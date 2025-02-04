Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH MTV PE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH MTV PE VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/03/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH MTV PE VIỆT NAM

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MTV PE VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: L20.02, Level 20, Tower A Lot 1

- 13 15 Tran Bach Dang Street, Thu Thiem Ward, Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

A. Objectives of the position:
Provide general legal support and assistance to the Head of Legal.
B. Responsibilities:
1. Legal Research and Analysis
• Conduct legal research and analysis on routine matters, anticipating legal issues that could impact the organization.
• Provide straightforward legal opinions and advice upon request.
• Prepare legal memoranda and summaries for internal use.
2. Legal Support
• Assist in drafting, reviewing, and managing contracts under the guidance of the Head of Legal.
• Provide basic advice on matters related to investment projects, including land-related issues.
• Assist in updating new legal regulations as per request of the Head of Legal.
• Handle drafting, submission, follow-up, and liaison with competent authorities regarding licensing procedures (e.g., ERC, IRC, M&A Approval,…).
• Translate documents between English and Vietnamese.
• Monitor the status of the land lease process and another licensing process as requested by Head of Legal.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MTV PE VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MTV PE VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH MTV PE VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH MTV PE VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Phòng L20.02, Tầng 20, Tháp A, Khu thương mại dịch vụ kết hợp nhà ở cao tầng tại lô đất 1-13 thuộc Khu chức năng số 1 – Khu đô thị mới Thủ Thiêm, số 15 Trần Bạch Đằng, Phường Thủ Thiêm, thành phố Thủ Đức, thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

