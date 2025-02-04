Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH MTV PE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MTV PE VIỆT NAM
- Hồ Chí Minh: L20.02, Level 20, Tower A Lot 1
- 13 15 Tran Bach Dang Street, Thu Thiem Ward, Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
A. Objectives of the position:
Provide general legal support and assistance to the Head of Legal.
B. Responsibilities:
1. Legal Research and Analysis
• Conduct legal research and analysis on routine matters, anticipating legal issues that could impact the organization.
• Provide straightforward legal opinions and advice upon request.
• Prepare legal memoranda and summaries for internal use.
2. Legal Support
• Assist in drafting, reviewing, and managing contracts under the guidance of the Head of Legal.
• Provide basic advice on matters related to investment projects, including land-related issues.
• Assist in updating new legal regulations as per request of the Head of Legal.
• Handle drafting, submission, follow-up, and liaison with competent authorities regarding licensing procedures (e.g., ERC, IRC, M&A Approval,…).
• Translate documents between English and Vietnamese.
• Monitor the status of the land lease process and another licensing process as requested by Head of Legal.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MTV PE VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MTV PE VIỆT NAM
