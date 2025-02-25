Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Em Biết Đọc làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Recruit for positions as required by the company specialized roles: foreign teachers, teaching assistants

• Identification, qualification, and interviews of candidates.

• Directly screen CVs and conduct phone interviews to select potential candidates for the in-person interview round.

• Perform administration works on employment process such for new employees to be on board as well as preparing Job Offer, Coordinating on Probation Evaluation, Decision on Transfer.

• Organization of the recruitment priorities according to the workflow & the goal set.

• Do the follow-up of the recruitment activity. Report the weekly activity (results, workflow…) to hiring managers.

• Analyze strengths and weaknesses of the recruitment process to bring new improvements (in terms of reactivity, quality…).

• Other tasks as assigned by the direct manager.