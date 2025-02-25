Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Em Biết Đọc làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Em Biết Đọc
- Hồ Chí Minh: 134 Phan Xích Long, Phường 7 Phú Nhuận, Phú Nhuận, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Recruit for positions as required by the company specialized roles: foreign teachers, teaching assistants
• Identification, qualification, and interviews of candidates.
• Directly screen CVs and conduct phone interviews to select potential candidates for the in-person interview round.
• Perform administration works on employment process such for new employees to be on board as well as preparing Job Offer, Coordinating on Probation Evaluation, Decision on Transfer.
• Organization of the recruitment priorities according to the workflow & the goal set.
• Do the follow-up of the recruitment activity. Report the weekly activity (results, workflow…) to hiring managers.
• Analyze strengths and weaknesses of the recruitment process to bring new improvements (in terms of reactivity, quality…).
• Other tasks as assigned by the direct manager.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Good communication in both English and Vietnamese. English proficiency is equivalent to IELTS 6.0; TOEIC 750 (4 skills)
Tại Công Ty TNHH Em Biết Đọc Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Em Biết Đọc
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI