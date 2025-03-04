Tuyển Digital Marketing Heritage LINE Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Heritage LINE Co., Ltd
- Hồ Chí Minh: 2/27 Quách Văn Tuấn, P.12, Q. Tân Bình, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Sales & Reservations:
• Manage any kind of incoming booking request via various communication tools from various segments
• Consults booker, provides pro-active information about availability and product
• Provides as well added-value information to the booker about brand, cruise product, occupancy and booking details as well as cross and up selling.
• Manage the booking with personal attention and dedication until the guest have departed (along the whole costumer journey from initial booking request to check-out)
• Manage allocations and group on a forward planning understanding the cruise specific to it and pay careful attention to cut back time, cut off times and follow ups
• Handle tools and booking software with 100% accuracy and process all data absolute correctly
• Monitors occupancy per departure and ship and reports pro-actively to supervisor on monthly basis
• Adheres to 24hrs response timeline via phone, email, skype, message app
• Communicate professionally with any booker
• Collect all booker data / guest data carefully and process the data thru system on time
• Create regular reports and monthly reports based on given template
• Liaise strongly with sales team about group sales as well as evolution of new accounts
• Liaise with operational department about all cross-departmental matters related to this interface
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Heritage LINE Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Heritage LINE Co., Ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI