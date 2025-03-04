Tuyển Digital Marketing Heritage LINE Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Sales & Reservations:

• Manage any kind of incoming booking request via various communication tools from various segments

• Consults booker, provides pro-active information about availability and product

• Provides as well added-value information to the booker about brand, cruise product, occupancy and booking details as well as cross and up selling.

• Manage the booking with personal attention and dedication until the guest have departed (along the whole costumer journey from initial booking request to check-out)

• Manage allocations and group on a forward planning understanding the cruise specific to it and pay careful attention to cut back time, cut off times and follow ups

• Handle tools and booking software with 100% accuracy and process all data absolute correctly

• Monitors occupancy per departure and ship and reports pro-actively to supervisor on monthly basis

• Adheres to 24hrs response timeline via phone, email, skype, message app

• Communicate professionally with any booker

• Collect all booker data / guest data carefully and process the data thru system on time

• Create regular reports and monthly reports based on given template

• Liaise strongly with sales team about group sales as well as evolution of new accounts

• Liaise with operational department about all cross-departmental matters related to this interface