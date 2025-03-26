Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH ZIGExN VeNtura làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH ZIGExN VeNtura
Ngày đăng tuyển: 26/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 25/04/2025
Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Công ty TNHH ZIGExN VeNtura

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 11th Floor, Vina building, 131 Xo Viet Nghe Tinh, Ward 17, Binh Thanh Dist

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

About the Role
As a Sales / Business Development Executive, you will help grow our business by understanding each client’s needs and offering the best solutions in digital marketing and business support. You will play a key role in connecting with clients, finding new opportunities, and creating strong relationships.
Your Main Tasks
● Find and contact potential clients, and manage the sales process
● Build and manage good relationships with advertisers and business partners
● Hold discovery meetings to understand client goals and challenges
● Propose digital marketing strategies and business solutions
● Achieve monthly sales and revenue targets
● Research market trends and competitors, and create useful reports
● Understand each client’s business deeply to offer the best solutions
● Learn about new trends and industry knowledge through workshops, reading, and networking
● Support the team with related tasks when needed.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công ty TNHH ZIGExN VeNtura Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH ZIGExN VeNtura

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 11, Tòa nhà Vina, 131 Xô Viết Nghệ Tĩnh, P.17, Q.Bình Thạnh

