Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH ZIGExN VeNtura làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Công ty TNHH ZIGExN VeNtura
- Hồ Chí Minh: 11th Floor, Vina building, 131 Xo Viet Nghe Tinh, Ward 17, Binh Thanh Dist
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
About the Role
As a Sales / Business Development Executive, you will help grow our business by understanding each client’s needs and offering the best solutions in digital marketing and business support. You will play a key role in connecting with clients, finding new opportunities, and creating strong relationships.
Your Main Tasks
● Find and contact potential clients, and manage the sales process
● Build and manage good relationships with advertisers and business partners
● Hold discovery meetings to understand client goals and challenges
● Propose digital marketing strategies and business solutions
● Achieve monthly sales and revenue targets
● Research market trends and competitors, and create useful reports
● Understand each client’s business deeply to offer the best solutions
● Learn about new trends and industry knowledge through workshops, reading, and networking
● Support the team with related tasks when needed.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công ty TNHH ZIGExN VeNtura Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH ZIGExN VeNtura
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI