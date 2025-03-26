Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH ZIGExN VeNtura làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

About the Role

As a Sales / Business Development Executive, you will help grow our business by understanding each client’s needs and offering the best solutions in digital marketing and business support. You will play a key role in connecting with clients, finding new opportunities, and creating strong relationships.

Your Main Tasks

● Find and contact potential clients, and manage the sales process

● Build and manage good relationships with advertisers and business partners

● Hold discovery meetings to understand client goals and challenges

● Propose digital marketing strategies and business solutions

● Achieve monthly sales and revenue targets

● Research market trends and competitors, and create useful reports

● Understand each client’s business deeply to offer the best solutions

● Learn about new trends and industry knowledge through workshops, reading, and networking

● Support the team with related tasks when needed.