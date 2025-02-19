Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH New Edge làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 700 USD

PURPOSE

You are desiring to earn more money and wanting an unlimited income. You are looking for a working environment with a high opportunity of moving up.

RESPONSIBILITIES

• Developing Sales Strategies: Creating and implementing effective sales strategies to drive revenue growth, expand market share, and achieve sales targets.

• Building and Managing Client Relationships: Cultivating strong relationships with existing clients while actively seeking out and developing relationships with new clients in the packaging industry.

• Identifying customer needs, challenges, and opportunities to tailor solutions that meet their requirements and address pain points effectively.

• Product & Material Knowledge: Maintaining a deep understanding of the packaging converter's product line, features, and benefits to effectively communicate and demonstrate value to clients.

• Market Analysis: Conducting market research and analysis to identify trends, competitor activities, and emerging opportunities in the packaging industry.

• Negotiation and Pricing: Negotiating contracts and pricing agreements with clients while ensuring profitability and maintaining competitive pricing strategies.

• Sales Forecasting and Reporting: Generating sales forecasts, tracking sales performance metrics, and preparing regular sales reports to management.