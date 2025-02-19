Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH New Edge làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 700 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH New Edge
- Hồ Chí Minh: 63 Lo Lu Street, Trường Thạnh, District 9, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Từ 700 USD
PURPOSE
You are desiring to earn more money and wanting an unlimited income. You are looking for a working environment with a high opportunity of moving up.
RESPONSIBILITIES
• Developing Sales Strategies: Creating and implementing effective sales strategies to drive revenue growth, expand market share, and achieve sales targets.
• Building and Managing Client Relationships: Cultivating strong relationships with existing clients while actively seeking out and developing relationships with new clients in the packaging industry.
• Identifying customer needs, challenges, and opportunities to tailor solutions that meet their requirements and address pain points effectively.
• Product & Material Knowledge: Maintaining a deep understanding of the packaging converter's product line, features, and benefits to effectively communicate and demonstrate value to clients.
• Market Analysis: Conducting market research and analysis to identify trends, competitor activities, and emerging opportunities in the packaging industry.
• Negotiation and Pricing: Negotiating contracts and pricing agreements with clients while ensuring profitability and maintaining competitive pricing strategies.
• Sales Forecasting and Reporting: Generating sales forecasts, tracking sales performance metrics, and preparing regular sales reports to management.
Với Mức Lương Từ 700 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH New Edge Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH New Edge
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
