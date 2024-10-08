Tuyển Front-End Developer thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/12/2024
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại TMA Solutions FAST500 TOP CÔNG TY

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
5 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà TMA, Công viên phần mềm Quang Trung, P. Tân Chánh Hiệp, Quận 12

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Description:
We are looking for Frontend developers.
The primary responsibility will be to develop these applications, and to coordinate with the rest of the team working on different components of the application via REST/SOAP APIs.
Thus, a commitment to collaborative problem solving, sophisticated design, and building quality products is essential.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Required skills/Experience:
Frontend developer with experience in Angular 8+ framework, and able to implement web UI with CSS/JavaScript basing on design provided. Knowledge of PrimeNG, Material framework and REST APIs are plus points Experiences of flutter, react is a plus point Good English Communication and team work. Understanding of object-oriented programming, java-script modern syntax and style.
Frontend developer with experience in Angular 8+ framework, and able to implement web UI with CSS/JavaScript basing on design provided.
Knowledge of PrimeNG, Material framework and REST APIs are plus points
Experiences of flutter, react is a plus point
Good English Communication and team work.
Understanding of object-oriented programming, java-script modern syntax and style.

Tại TMA Solutions FAST500 TOP CÔNG TY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits/ Opportunity:
Working in an international, dynamic and professional environment with many opportunities to develop career. Having opportunities of being trained oversea and working directly with oversea customer A stable and rewarding position where your long-term commitment will be highly valued. Technical & Soft skills internal training courses Many company activities (Sport and music festival, TMA Futsal league ...) are held annually. Competitive salary and bonus. Total Health Care Insurance Loan Fund Team Building Fund
Working in an international, dynamic and professional environment with many opportunities to develop career.
Having opportunities of being trained oversea and working directly with oversea customer
A stable and rewarding position where your long-term commitment will be highly valued.
Technical & Soft skills internal training courses
Many company activities (Sport and music festival, TMA Futsal league ...) are held annually.
Competitive salary and bonus.
Total Health Care Insurance
Loan Fund
Team Building Fund

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TMA Solutions FAST500 TOP CÔNG TY

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 111, Đường Nguyễn Đình Chính, Quận Phú Nhuận, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

