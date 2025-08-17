Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty TNHH Tư Vấn - Kiểm Toán S&S làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

S&S Auditing and Consulting Co., Ltd, which is a 100% foreign invested company, established in 2003. Our head office is in Ho Chi Minh City and the Branch is in Hanoi.

S&S is one of the first Korean auditing and consulting companies established in Viet Nam. We are currently a trustworthy partner of a large number of customers using Accounting, Auditing and Consulting services.

Especially, in 2021, S&S was recognized as the first Korean auditing and consulting company in Vietnam approved to perform an audit for public interest entities in the securities sector.

Our services are composed of Statutory Auditing, Investment and Taxation Consulting, Training and SMARTBOOKS Accounting and Human Resourse ERP Software.

Currently, we have over 180 staffs who are based full time in Ho Chi Minh and Ha Noi. Our Vietnamese staffs are all university graduates and many have worked previously in local companies, multinational companies and government bodies. Some of our staffs have been studied and worked overseas.

