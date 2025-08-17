Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty TNHH Tư Vấn - Kiểm Toán S&S làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty TNHH Tư Vấn - Kiểm Toán S&S làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH Tư Vấn - Kiểm Toán S&S
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/09/2025
Công ty TNHH Tư Vấn - Kiểm Toán S&S

Kế toán tổng hợp

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán tổng hợp Tại Công ty TNHH Tư Vấn - Kiểm Toán S&S

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 3, tòa nhà Handico, Khu đô Thị mới Mễ Trì Hạ, Phạm Hùng, Từ Liêm, Hanoi, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán tổng hợp Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

S&S Auditing and Consulting Co., Ltd, which is a 100% foreign invested company, established in 2003. Our head office is in Ho Chi Minh City and the Branch is in Hanoi.
S&S is one of the first Korean auditing and consulting companies established in Viet Nam. We are currently a trustworthy partner of a large number of customers using Accounting, Auditing and Consulting services.
Especially, in 2021, S&S was recognized as the first Korean auditing and consulting company in Vietnam approved to perform an audit for public interest entities in the securities sector.
Our services are composed of Statutory Auditing, Investment and Taxation Consulting, Training and SMARTBOOKS Accounting and Human Resourse ERP Software.
Currently, we have over 180 staffs who are based full time in Ho Chi Minh and Ha Noi. Our Vietnamese staffs are all university graduates and many have worked previously in local companies, multinational companies and government bodies. Some of our staffs have been studied and worked overseas.
-------------------------------

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công ty TNHH Tư Vấn - Kiểm Toán S&S Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Tư Vấn - Kiểm Toán S&S

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Tư Vấn - Kiểm Toán S&S

Công ty TNHH Tư Vấn - Kiểm Toán S&S

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Trụ sở chính HCM: Số 41, Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, P. Bến Nghé, Q. 1, Tp. Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

