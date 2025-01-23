Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Nhân Sự Global Door làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 60 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Nhân Sự Global Door
Ngày đăng tuyển: 23/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 04/03/2025
Kế toán trưởng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán trưởng Tại Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Nhân Sự Global Door

Mức lương
30 - 60 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán trưởng Với Mức Lương 30 - 60 Triệu

JOB DESCRIPTION
Accounting tasks:
- Manage all aspects of day-to-day accounting operations.
- Analysis of accounting data upon request.
- Do internal report, financial reports, budget.
- Deal with to auditors and relevant authorities.
- Be responsible for providing guidance and support to accountant staffs.
- Work with relevant departments on issues related to tax and accounting.
- Work with banks on loan matters
- Other tasks assigned by manager.
Tax-related issues:
- Corporate tax issues
- VAT-related issues
- Foreign contractor tax, business tax.
- Transfer pricing issues
- PIT-related experiences is an advantage.
- Deal with tax authorities

Với Mức Lương 30 - 60 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- A minimum of 5 years of experience (minimum 2 years in a chief accountant position)

Tại Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Nhân Sự Global Door Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Allowances: Transportation allowance and lunch allowance, uniform allowance
- Tet bonus, Performance bonus
- Salary promotion: once per year, will be decided by the Company’s regulations
- Attend seminars from company’s consulting firm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Nhân Sự Global Door

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Nhân Sự Global Door

Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Nhân Sự Global Door

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tầng 14, Tòa nhà HM Town, 412 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Phường 05, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

