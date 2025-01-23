Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Nhân Sự Global Door làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 60 Triệu

JOB DESCRIPTION

Accounting tasks:

- Manage all aspects of day-to-day accounting operations.

- Analysis of accounting data upon request.

- Do internal report, financial reports, budget.

- Deal with to auditors and relevant authorities.

- Be responsible for providing guidance and support to accountant staffs.

- Work with relevant departments on issues related to tax and accounting.

- Work with banks on loan matters

- Other tasks assigned by manager.

Tax-related issues:

- Corporate tax issues

- VAT-related issues

- Foreign contractor tax, business tax.

- Transfer pricing issues

- PIT-related experiences is an advantage.

- Deal with tax authorities