Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Nhân Sự Global Door làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 60 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán trưởng Tại Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Nhân Sự Global Door
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 1
Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán trưởng Với Mức Lương 30 - 60 Triệu
JOB DESCRIPTION
Accounting tasks:
- Manage all aspects of day-to-day accounting operations.
- Analysis of accounting data upon request.
- Do internal report, financial reports, budget.
- Deal with to auditors and relevant authorities.
- Be responsible for providing guidance and support to accountant staffs.
- Work with relevant departments on issues related to tax and accounting.
- Work with banks on loan matters
- Other tasks assigned by manager.
Tax-related issues:
- Corporate tax issues
- VAT-related issues
- Foreign contractor tax, business tax.
- Transfer pricing issues
- PIT-related experiences is an advantage.
- Deal with tax authorities
Với Mức Lương 30 - 60 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Nhân Sự Global Door Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- Tet bonus, Performance bonus
- Salary promotion: once per year, will be decided by the Company’s regulations
- Attend seminars from company’s consulting firm
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Nhân Sự Global Door
