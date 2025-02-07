Tuyển Kiến trúc sư CÔng ty TNHH IntES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 23 Triệu

CÔng ty TNHH IntES
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/03/2025
Kiến trúc sư

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kiến trúc sư Tại CÔng ty TNHH IntES

Mức lương
18 - 23 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Lầu 3, Tòa nhà Parami, Số 140 Đường Bạch Đằng 2, Phường 2 , Quận Tân Bình, Tp HCM, Quận Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Kiến trúc sư Với Mức Lương 18 - 23 Triệu

- Work collaboratively with our team in the production of architectural documents in through all stages of a project – from Conceptual Design, Basic and Detail design.
- Oversee the work of junior architects and other team members, providing mentorship and guidance.
- Possess a strong understanding of architectural principles, building codes.
- Proficient in the use of architectural design software (e.g., Revit, BIM,AutoCAD, SketchUp).
- General practice of architecture in aspect of design, building construction.
- Preparation of all documents including presentation drawings, working drawings, construction details.

Với Mức Lương 18 - 23 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor of Architecture, graduated from Architecture university.
- 5 years of relevant work experience in INDUSTRIAL Projects.
- Proficiency in AutoCAD, Revit, SketchUp, Photoshop, Illustrator, MS office, Lumion.
- Required language: Communicate by English.
- Self-motivated with ability to work with minimal supervision.
- Design and problem-solving skills as well as an appreciation of, and sensitivity to, architectural design intent.
- Ability to work efficiently and manage one’s own time. Being self-starter, proactive, ability to learn and result-oriented.
- Flexibility, diligence, reliability and responsibility are a must.
- Good interpersonal skills and the ability to work well in a team.
- Having ability to manage the assigned works to meet the required deadline strictly.
- Experienced in International architectural design or Construction Company is preferred

Tại CÔng ty TNHH IntES Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔng ty TNHH IntES

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔng ty TNHH IntES

CÔng ty TNHH IntES

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lầu 03 Tòa nhà Parami, Đường Bạch Đằng, Phường 02, Quận Tân Bình, TP HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

