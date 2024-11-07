Tuyển Kỹ sư môi trường CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT BỊ HOÁ CHẤT NAKAGAWA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Understand the client’s requirements, tender specification, prepare time schedule closely monitoring all activities, distribution of work, process design and sizing of the complete plant, provide inputs and optimization of PFD, P&ID, GA drawings.

Preparation and compilation of pre-bid queries, lead the technical discussion with client and consultants, response to clients requirements in time.

Sending enquiry for getting quotes, have good vendor data base.

Co-ordinate with other functionary departments for optimal engineering, select the vendor and negotiate for competitive quotes,estimation, calculation of applicable taxesand duties, generate documents and proceed for price approval from management.

engineering

Forecasting for resourcerequirements (manpower, equipment,etc. during execution, testing and commissioning).

Preparation of complete proposal for submission with all required information, equipment specifications and data sheets.

Setting up and applies standarddesign, techniques, procedures, and criteria to carry out asequence of related engineering tasks.

Candidate is the process technical expert and have proven track record in the design, engineering, estimation of Water & Waste Water treatment processes during bidding stage on EPC-Engineering, Procurement, Construction /BOOT- Build-Own, Operate,Transfer basis and provided necessary support to operation team during execution.

Water

Waste Water treatment

Requires individual who is knowledgeable in Membrane Treatment, Ion ExchangeSewage Treatment Plant, Effluent Treatment Plant as well as other treatment processes and can provide leadership in process definition and process conceptualization for treatment of industrial wastewater and production of industrial process water.

Membrane Treatment

Sewage Treatment Plant, Effluent Treatment Plant

treatment

Depth knowledge of equipment markets and vendors data base in nationaland internationalarena.

Perform other duties as assigned.