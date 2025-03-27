Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu

Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 27/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/04/2025
Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Kỹ sư xây dựng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư xây dựng Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Mức lương
20 - 25 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đà Nẵng:

- 35 Thai Phien Street, Phuoc Ninh Ward, Hai Chau District, Danang, Vietnam, Quận Hải Châu

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư xây dựng Với Mức Lương 20 - 25 Triệu

【Job Summary】
- Responsible for act as a bridge between development teams in Vietnam and clients in Japan.

【Job description】(details)
- Collaborate directly with the Japanese team and bridge communication with the Vietnamese development team
- Conduct requirement hearings, documentation, and clarification based on client needs
- Communicate requirements clearly to the dev team and handle development-related Q&A
- Support Japanese PMs in project progress tracking, problem-solving, and coordination
- Create and execute test cases to validate deliverables
- Facilitate effective meetings between Japan and Vietnam teams
- Provide regular updates and improvement suggestions to clients
- Participate in internal training and staff development activities as directed by supervisors

【Company/Job Attraction】
- Company-provided MacBook/Laptop for work
- 15–18 days of paid leave per year (after 1 year of service)
- Language learning support for both Japanese and English
- Quarterly and annual performance awards
- The opportunity to work in a large corporation, nice background for future career path

Với Mức Lương 20 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Graduated from University
- Japanese language proficiency: N2 or higher (speaking, reading, writing)
- Minimum of 1 years experience in BRSE
- Basic understanding of front-end or back-end development
- Basic knowledge of software development processes
- Ability to analyze system and business requirements

Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- 100% salary during the 2-month probation period
- 13th-month salary and performance-based bonuses
- 15–18 days of paid leave per year (after 1 year of service)
- Company-provided MacBook/Laptop for work
- Language learning support for both Japanese and English
- Performance reviews and salary evaluations twice a year
- Full gross salary for all insurance calculations
- Quarterly and annual performance awards

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 704 Zen Plaza, 56 Nguyen Trai St, Dist1, Ho Chi Minh City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

