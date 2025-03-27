Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu

Mức lương 20 - 25 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Đà Nẵng: - 35 Thai Phien Street, Phuoc Ninh Ward, Hai Chau District, Danang, Vietnam, Quận Hải Châu

【Job Summary】

- Responsible for act as a bridge between development teams in Vietnam and clients in Japan.



【Job description】(details)

- Collaborate directly with the Japanese team and bridge communication with the Vietnamese development team

- Conduct requirement hearings, documentation, and clarification based on client needs

- Communicate requirements clearly to the dev team and handle development-related Q&A

- Support Japanese PMs in project progress tracking, problem-solving, and coordination

- Create and execute test cases to validate deliverables

- Facilitate effective meetings between Japan and Vietnam teams

- Provide regular updates and improvement suggestions to clients

- Participate in internal training and staff development activities as directed by supervisors



【Company/Job Attraction】

- Company-provided MacBook/Laptop for work

- 15–18 days of paid leave per year (after 1 year of service)

- Language learning support for both Japanese and English

- Quarterly and annual performance awards

- The opportunity to work in a large corporation, nice background for future career path

- Graduated from University

- Japanese language proficiency: N2 or higher (speaking, reading, writing)

- Minimum of 1 years experience in BRSE

- Basic understanding of front-end or back-end development

- Basic knowledge of software development processes

- Ability to analyze system and business requirements

- 100% salary during the 2-month probation period

- 13th-month salary and performance-based bonuses

- 15–18 days of paid leave per year (after 1 year of service)

- Company-provided MacBook/Laptop for work

- Language learning support for both Japanese and English

- Performance reviews and salary evaluations twice a year

- Full gross salary for all insurance calculations

- Quarterly and annual performance awards

