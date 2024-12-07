Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH MTV Hữu Toàn Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mô tả Công việc

About Huu Toan Group

Huu Toan Group, established in 1982, is a leading generator manufacturer based in Vietnam. We offer comprehensive power solutions, from designing and manufacturing to servicing power generation equipment. Our commitment to world-class products, fast services, and exceptional customer experience has built customer trust across the market. As we continue to grow, we are seeking a passionate and driven International Sales Manager to help elevate Huu Toan to new heights.

Position Summary

The Tender Leader will be responsible for managing and coordinating the tendering process for generator solutions, ensuring high-quality proposals that align with customer requirements and company objectives. This role requires strong technical knowledge, excellent organizational skills, and the ability to collaborate effectively with internal teams and clients.

Key Responsibilities

Lead the preparation and submission of tender documents, including technical and financial proposals, in accordance with client specifications and deadlines.

Review and analyze tender requirements, ensuring all documentation is accurate and complete.

Collaborate with the Technical, Project Management, and Sales teams to gather necessary input and technical solutions.

Manage and guide the Tender Engineers to ensure consistency and efficiency throughout the tendering process.

Conduct risk assessments and identify competitive pricing strategies to optimize success rates.

Liaise with clients, suppliers, and subcontractors to clarify project requirements and obtain competitive quotations.

Maintain up-to-date knowledge of industry standards, competitor activities, and market trends.

Provide post-tender feedback and coordinate adjustments for continuous improvement.

