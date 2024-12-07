Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH MTV Hữu Toàn Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư xây dựng Tại Công ty TNHH MTV Hữu Toàn Miền Bắc
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư xây dựng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Mô tả Công việc
About Huu Toan Group
Huu Toan Group, established in 1982, is a leading generator manufacturer based in Vietnam. We offer comprehensive power solutions, from designing and manufacturing to servicing power generation equipment. Our commitment to world-class products, fast services, and exceptional customer experience has built customer trust across the market. As we continue to grow, we are seeking a passionate and driven International Sales Manager to help elevate Huu Toan to new heights.
Position Summary
The Tender Leader will be responsible for managing and coordinating the tendering process for generator solutions, ensuring high-quality proposals that align with customer requirements and company objectives. This role requires strong technical knowledge, excellent organizational skills, and the ability to collaborate effectively with internal teams and clients.
Key Responsibilities
Lead the preparation and submission of tender documents, including technical and financial proposals, in accordance with client specifications and deadlines.
Review and analyze tender requirements, ensuring all documentation is accurate and complete.
Collaborate with the Technical, Project Management, and Sales teams to gather necessary input and technical solutions.
Manage and guide the Tender Engineers to ensure consistency and efficiency throughout the tendering process.
Conduct risk assessments and identify competitive pricing strategies to optimize success rates.
Liaise with clients, suppliers, and subcontractors to clarify project requirements and obtain competitive quotations.
Maintain up-to-date knowledge of industry standards, competitor activities, and market trends.
Provide post-tender feedback and coordinate adjustments for continuous improvement.
Lead the preparation and submission of tender documents, including technical and financial proposals, in accordance with client specifications and deadlines.
Review and analyze tender requirements, ensuring all documentation is accurate and complete.
Collaborate with the Technical, Project Management, and Sales teams to gather necessary input and technical solutions.
Manage and guide the Tender Engineers to ensure consistency and efficiency throughout the tendering process.
Conduct risk assessments and identify competitive pricing strategies to optimize success rates.
Liaise with clients, suppliers, and subcontractors to clarify project requirements and obtain competitive quotations.
Maintain up-to-date knowledge of industry standards, competitor activities, and market trends.
Provide post-tender feedback and coordinate adjustments for continuous improvement.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Business, or a related field.
At least 4-5 years of experience in tendering, project management, or a similar role in the electrical equipment/ machinery manufacturing industry.
Skills and Competencies:
Strong technical understanding of generators and power systems is preferred.
Excellent project management and organizational skills.
Proficiency in tendering software and tools (e.g., AutoCAD, MS Office Suite).
Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities.
Effective communication and negotiation skills.
Leadership experience with the ability to motivate and guide a team.
Tại Công ty TNHH MTV Hữu Toàn Miền Bắc Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Chế độ bảo hiểm
Du Lịch
Phụ cấp
Chế độ thưởng
Chăm sóc sức khỏe
Đào tạo
Tăng lương
Công tác phí
Nghỉ phép năm
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH MTV Hữu Toàn Miền Bắc
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI