Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH MTV Hữu Toàn Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH MTV Hữu Toàn Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH MTV Hữu Toàn Miền Bắc
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/01/2025
Công ty TNHH MTV Hữu Toàn Miền Bắc

Kỹ sư xây dựng

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư xây dựng Tại Công ty TNHH MTV Hữu Toàn Miền Bắc

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư xây dựng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Mô tả Công việc
About Huu Toan Group
Huu Toan Group, established in 1982, is a leading generator manufacturer based in Vietnam. We offer comprehensive power solutions, from designing and manufacturing to servicing power generation equipment. Our commitment to world-class products, fast services, and exceptional customer experience has built customer trust across the market. As we continue to grow, we are seeking a passionate and driven International Sales Manager to help elevate Huu Toan to new heights.
Position Summary
The Tender Leader will be responsible for managing and coordinating the tendering process for generator solutions, ensuring high-quality proposals that align with customer requirements and company objectives. This role requires strong technical knowledge, excellent organizational skills, and the ability to collaborate effectively with internal teams and clients.
Key Responsibilities
Lead the preparation and submission of tender documents, including technical and financial proposals, in accordance with client specifications and deadlines.
Review and analyze tender requirements, ensuring all documentation is accurate and complete.
Collaborate with the Technical, Project Management, and Sales teams to gather necessary input and technical solutions.
Manage and guide the Tender Engineers to ensure consistency and efficiency throughout the tendering process.
Conduct risk assessments and identify competitive pricing strategies to optimize success rates.
Liaise with clients, suppliers, and subcontractors to clarify project requirements and obtain competitive quotations.
Maintain up-to-date knowledge of industry standards, competitor activities, and market trends.
Provide post-tender feedback and coordinate adjustments for continuous improvement.
Lead the preparation and submission of tender documents, including technical and financial proposals, in accordance with client specifications and deadlines.
Review and analyze tender requirements, ensuring all documentation is accurate and complete.
Collaborate with the Technical, Project Management, and Sales teams to gather necessary input and technical solutions.
Manage and guide the Tender Engineers to ensure consistency and efficiency throughout the tendering process.
Conduct risk assessments and identify competitive pricing strategies to optimize success rates.
Liaise with clients, suppliers, and subcontractors to clarify project requirements and obtain competitive quotations.
Maintain up-to-date knowledge of industry standards, competitor activities, and market trends.
Provide post-tender feedback and coordinate adjustments for continuous improvement.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Yêu Cầu Công Việc
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Business, or a related field.
At least 4-5 years of experience in tendering, project management, or a similar role in the electrical equipment/ machinery manufacturing industry.
Skills and Competencies:
Strong technical understanding of generators and power systems is preferred.
Excellent project management and organizational skills.
Proficiency in tendering software and tools (e.g., AutoCAD, MS Office Suite).
Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities.
Effective communication and negotiation skills.
Leadership experience with the ability to motivate and guide a team.

Tại Công ty TNHH MTV Hữu Toàn Miền Bắc Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Laptop
Chế độ bảo hiểm
Du Lịch
Phụ cấp
Chế độ thưởng
Chăm sóc sức khỏe
Đào tạo
Tăng lương
Công tác phí
Nghỉ phép năm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH MTV Hữu Toàn Miền Bắc

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH MTV Hữu Toàn Miền Bắc

Công ty TNHH MTV Hữu Toàn Miền Bắc

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-ky-su-xay-dung-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job266837
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTRACO E&C
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTRACO E&C làm việc tại Nam Định thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTRACO E&C
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Nam Định Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Xây Dựng 103 E&C - Thuộc Tập Đoàn 103
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty Xây Dựng 103 E&C - Thuộc Tập Đoàn 103 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu
Công Ty Xây Dựng 103 E&C - Thuộc Tập Đoàn 103
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Quốc tế Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AVIA
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AVIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AVIA
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Kỹ thuật IPC (IPC-TECH) Pro Company
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty Cổ phần Kỹ thuật IPC (IPC-TECH) Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Kỹ thuật IPC (IPC-TECH) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XÂY DỰNG COTECCONS
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XÂY DỰNG COTECCONS làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập 11 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XÂY DỰNG COTECCONS
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hà Nam Hải Phòng Hà Nội Tuyên Quang Thanh Hóa Nghệ An Hà Tĩnh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 11 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm TẬP ĐOÀN AMACCAO
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng TẬP ĐOÀN AMACCAO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
TẬP ĐOÀN AMACCAO
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH MIỀN BẮC - CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CHI NHÁNH MIỀN BẮC - CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH MIỀN BẮC - CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CƠ ĐIỆN VINADIC
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CƠ ĐIỆN VINADIC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CƠ ĐIỆN VINADIC
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NĂNG LƯỢNG TÁI TẠO AMACCAO-THÀNH CÔNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NĂNG LƯỢNG TÁI TẠO AMACCAO-THÀNH CÔNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NĂNG LƯỢNG TÁI TẠO AMACCAO-THÀNH CÔNG
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NAMKWANG FOOD VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH NAMKWANG FOOD VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH NAMKWANG FOOD VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 19/11/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 58 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ THIÊN BẢO
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ THIÊN BẢO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ THIÊN BẢO
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DUDU VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY TNHH DUDU VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DUDU VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 21/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Searefico Pro Company
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế Công ty Cổ phần Searefico Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Searefico Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Quảng Ninh Quảng Nam Đà Nẵng Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 17 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THIÊN CƠ TRÍ LIÊN
Tuyển Tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH THIÊN CƠ TRÍ LIÊN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THIÊN CƠ TRÍ LIÊN
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PMAC
Tuyển Trợ lý giám đốc CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PMAC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PMAC
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐỊA ỐC AKA HOMES
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐỊA ỐC AKA HOMES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐỊA ỐC AKA HOMES
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 100 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Torrecid Vietnam Co; Ltd
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Torrecid Vietnam Co; Ltd làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Torrecid Vietnam Co; Ltd
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ KIM
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ KIM làm việc tại Quảng Bình thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ KIM
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Quảng Bình Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pearlland JSC
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Pearlland JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Pearlland JSC
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm HSBC Vietnam
Tuyển Cloud Engineer HSBC Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
HSBC Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTRACO E&C
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTRACO E&C làm việc tại Nam Định thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTRACO E&C
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Nam Định Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Xây Dựng 103 E&C - Thuộc Tập Đoàn 103
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty Xây Dựng 103 E&C - Thuộc Tập Đoàn 103 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu
Công Ty Xây Dựng 103 E&C - Thuộc Tập Đoàn 103
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Quốc tế Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AVIA
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AVIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AVIA
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Kỹ thuật IPC (IPC-TECH) Pro Company
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty Cổ phần Kỹ thuật IPC (IPC-TECH) Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Kỹ thuật IPC (IPC-TECH) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XÂY DỰNG COTECCONS
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XÂY DỰNG COTECCONS làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập 11 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XÂY DỰNG COTECCONS
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hà Nam Hải Phòng Hà Nội Tuyên Quang Thanh Hóa Nghệ An Hà Tĩnh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 11 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm TẬP ĐOÀN AMACCAO
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng TẬP ĐOÀN AMACCAO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
TẬP ĐOÀN AMACCAO
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH MIỀN BẮC - CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CHI NHÁNH MIỀN BẮC - CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH MIỀN BẮC - CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CƠ ĐIỆN VINADIC
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CƠ ĐIỆN VINADIC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CƠ ĐIỆN VINADIC
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NĂNG LƯỢNG TÁI TẠO AMACCAO-THÀNH CÔNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NĂNG LƯỢNG TÁI TẠO AMACCAO-THÀNH CÔNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NĂNG LƯỢNG TÁI TẠO AMACCAO-THÀNH CÔNG
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty Cổ Phần Hóa Dầu Mekong làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 11 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ Phần Hóa Dầu Mekong
11 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG HỒNG GIA HUY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG HỒNG GIA HUY
20 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC CÔNG NGHỆ BÁCH KHOA THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC CÔNG NGHỆ BÁCH KHOA THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
20 - 35 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN QUẢN TRỊ VƯƠNG ANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN QUẢN TRỊ VƯƠNG ANH
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
15 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty 98 - Chi Nhánh Tổng Công Ty Xây Dựng Trường Sơn làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 20 Triệu Công Ty 98 - Chi Nhánh Tổng Công Ty Xây Dựng Trường Sơn
13 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty TNHH Thiết Kế Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Minh Trí làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thiết Kế Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Minh Trí
15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 18 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
13 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty TNHH Tư Vấn - Xây Dựng Hưng Nghiệp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Tư Vấn - Xây Dựng Hưng Nghiệp
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty Cổ Phần Đông Phương Plus làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 16 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Đông Phương Plus
9 - 16 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
15 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI - DỊCH VỤ PHONG VŨ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI - DỊCH VỤ PHONG VŨ
7 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Tin Học Lê Khang làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 10 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Tin Học Lê Khang
Trên 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 30 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
12 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty Cổ Phần Đông Phương Plus làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 16 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Đông Phương Plus
Tới 16 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
12 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty Cổ Phần Nội Thất Decox làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Nội Thất Decox
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty Cổ phần Xây dựng Prime Homes làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công Ty Cổ phần Xây dựng Prime Homes
12 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP KỸ THUẬT ẤN TƯỢNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP KỸ THUẬT ẤN TƯỢNG
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 16 Triệu JobsGO Recruit
9 - 16 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH Tin Học Thành Nhân làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH Tin Học Thành Nhân
12 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty TNHH Infrasol làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 13 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Infrasol
8 - 13 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty TNHH Xây Dựng Solutions làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Xây Dựng Solutions
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Tin Học Lê Khang làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 10 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Tin Học Lê Khang
Trên 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận JobsGO Recruit
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG VINCONS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG VINCONS
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG VINCONS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG VINCONS
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty TNHH Cửa sổ Việt Châu Á Aseanwindow làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Cửa sổ Việt Châu Á Aseanwindow
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Xây Dựng- Đo Đạc- Thương Mại Mạnh Trường An làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 9 - 16 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Xây Dựng- Đo Đạc- Thương Mại Mạnh Trường An
9 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm