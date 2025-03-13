Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ ZENIFY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ ZENIFY
Mức lương
20 - 35 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội:
- Số 4 Phạm Tuấn Tài, Phường Dịch Vọng Hậu,Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 20 - 35 Triệu
Design and implementation of low-latency, high-availability, and performant back-endsystem;
Writingreusable,testable,andefficientcode;
Participate insystemarchitecture designandsystemperformanceimprovement;
Maintainand managethe current system to ensuresystem stability and availability;
Documentationandconductcodereviewand mentorship.
Với Mức Lương 20 - 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
StrongproficiencywithJavaScript,and TypeScript;
Proven record of experience inAgile Software Development with Node.js, Express, NoSQL(MongoDB),SQL(MySQL,Postgres),Redis,RabbitMQ;
Experiencewithreal-time/streamingtechnologiesincludingWebsocket,WebTRC;
FamiliarwithCICDtechnologiesincludingGitlabCI,Docker,and Jenkins;
ExperienceinwritinghighlysecureRESTfulAPI;
ExperiencewithLinuxandcloud-hostingtechnologiesincludingNginX, SSL;
Understandingthenatureofasynchronousprogramminganditsquirksandworkarounds;
Understandingaccessibilityandsecuritycompliance;
Userauthenticationandauthorizationbetweenmultiplesystems,servers,andenvironments;
Integrationofvariousdatasourcesanddatabasesintoonesystem;
Understandingfundamentaldesignprinciplesbehindascalableapplication;
Understanding differences between multiple delivery platforms, such as mobile vs. desktop,andoptimizingoutput tomatchthespecificplatform;
Creatingdatabaseschemasthatrepresentandsupportbusinessprocesses;
Implementingunittests;
Proficientunderstandingofcodeversioningtools,suchasGit;
Experience in front-endtechnologies is aplus;
Experience withJava, SpringBoot,and Maven isa plus.
Proven record of experience inAgile Software Development with Node.js, Express, NoSQL(MongoDB),SQL(MySQL,Postgres),Redis,RabbitMQ;
Experiencewithreal-time/streamingtechnologiesincludingWebsocket,WebTRC;
FamiliarwithCICDtechnologiesincludingGitlabCI,Docker,and Jenkins;
ExperienceinwritinghighlysecureRESTfulAPI;
ExperiencewithLinuxandcloud-hostingtechnologiesincludingNginX, SSL;
Understandingthenatureofasynchronousprogramminganditsquirksandworkarounds;
Understandingaccessibilityandsecuritycompliance;
Userauthenticationandauthorizationbetweenmultiplesystems,servers,andenvironments;
Integrationofvariousdatasourcesanddatabasesintoonesystem;
Understandingfundamentaldesignprinciplesbehindascalableapplication;
Understanding differences between multiple delivery platforms, such as mobile vs. desktop,andoptimizingoutput tomatchthespecificplatform;
Creatingdatabaseschemasthatrepresentandsupportbusinessprocesses;
Implementingunittests;
Proficientunderstandingofcodeversioningtools,suchasGit;
Experience in front-endtechnologies is aplus;
Experience withJava, SpringBoot,and Maven isa plus.
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ ZENIFY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Lương cứng khởi điểm: 20,000,000 - 35,000,000 VNĐ (theo năng lực);
Hoa hồng: theo quy định của Công ty;
Môi trường chuyên nghiệp, năng động, trẻ trung;
Được đào tạo tất cả các kỹ năng và kiến thức để hoàn thành tốt công việc;
Hưởng đầy đủ các quyền lợi theo luật lao động: BHYT, BHXH, BHTN, ...;
Được hưởng các khoản phúc lợi khác theo quy định của Công ty, tham gia du lịch, team building hàng năm;
Cơ hội thăng tiến, lộ trình công việc rõ ràng.
Hoa hồng: theo quy định của Công ty;
Môi trường chuyên nghiệp, năng động, trẻ trung;
Được đào tạo tất cả các kỹ năng và kiến thức để hoàn thành tốt công việc;
Hưởng đầy đủ các quyền lợi theo luật lao động: BHYT, BHXH, BHTN, ...;
Được hưởng các khoản phúc lợi khác theo quy định của Công ty, tham gia du lịch, team building hàng năm;
Cơ hội thăng tiến, lộ trình công việc rõ ràng.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ ZENIFY
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI