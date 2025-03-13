Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ ZENIFY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu

Mức lương 20 - 35 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Số 4 Phạm Tuấn Tài, Phường Dịch Vọng Hậu,Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 20 - 35 Triệu

Design and implementation of low-latency, high-availability, and performant back-endsystem;

Writingreusable,testable,andefficientcode;

Participate insystemarchitecture designandsystemperformanceimprovement;

Maintainand managethe current system to ensuresystem stability and availability;

Documentationandconductcodereviewand mentorship.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

StrongproficiencywithJavaScript,and TypeScript;

Proven record of experience inAgile Software Development with Node.js, Express, NoSQL(MongoDB),SQL(MySQL,Postgres),Redis,RabbitMQ;

Experiencewithreal-time/streamingtechnologiesincludingWebsocket,WebTRC;

FamiliarwithCICDtechnologiesincludingGitlabCI,Docker,and Jenkins;

ExperienceinwritinghighlysecureRESTfulAPI;

ExperiencewithLinuxandcloud-hostingtechnologiesincludingNginX, SSL;

Understandingthenatureofasynchronousprogramminganditsquirksandworkarounds;

Understandingaccessibilityandsecuritycompliance;

Userauthenticationandauthorizationbetweenmultiplesystems,servers,andenvironments;

Integrationofvariousdatasourcesanddatabasesintoonesystem;

Understandingfundamentaldesignprinciplesbehindascalableapplication;

Understanding differences between multiple delivery platforms, such as mobile vs. desktop,andoptimizingoutput tomatchthespecificplatform;

Creatingdatabaseschemasthatrepresentandsupportbusinessprocesses;

Implementingunittests;

Proficientunderstandingofcodeversioningtools,suchasGit;

Experience in front-endtechnologies is aplus;

Experience withJava, SpringBoot,and Maven isa plus.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ ZENIFY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Lương cứng khởi điểm: 20,000,000 - 35,000,000 VNĐ (theo năng lực);

Hoa hồng: theo quy định của Công ty;

Môi trường chuyên nghiệp, năng động, trẻ trung;

Được đào tạo tất cả các kỹ năng và kiến thức để hoàn thành tốt công việc;

Hưởng đầy đủ các quyền lợi theo luật lao động: BHYT, BHXH, BHTN, ...;

Được hưởng các khoản phúc lợi khác theo quy định của Công ty, tham gia du lịch, team building hàng năm;

Cơ hội thăng tiến, lộ trình công việc rõ ràng.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ ZENIFY

