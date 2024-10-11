Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty cổ phần Sphinx làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 3 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 1, tòa nhà HL, số 6/82 đường Duy Tân, phường Dịch Vọng Hậu, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Manual Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Analyzing & clarifying project requirements. Apply testing methodologies and techniques to design test cases and prepare test data. Making/reviewing test design, test cases and doing/reviewing test execution. Support other members in issue troubleshooting. Tracking/Manage defect quality, defect trend, defect density. Working closely with development team to ensure product’s quality. Perform all phases of testing including Smoke test, Integration test, System test, Regression test and support PO/Client team in terms of running UAT. Perform most of the Testing types including Functional test, Mobile test, API test, Layout/UI test, Content check, and Non-functional test (Usability, Compatibility, Performance test, etc.). Report bugs found and test results. Weekly report to the QC Manager about problems/issues/risks in the project. Have the ability and willingness to work on-site.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Education and Certificates required:

Graduated from University majoring in IT, software engineering, related disciplines. ISTQB certificate, English communication is a plus

Advanced skill:

Having experience in test design, test cases writing. Good knowledge and experience of the standard software engineering process, Testing methodologies, and software development models Good Testing methodologies and techniques. Hands-on experience in manipulating databases. Able to read and understand main technical documents (SAD, DB Schemas, API/Web service specification).

Soft skills:

Good problem solving and critical thinking skills. Self-motivated & proactive. Ability to work in groups and independently Skillful, meticulous, sensitive, eager to learn

General requirements:

3years of hands-on experience in Web/Mobile/API/Database testing. Have experience in banking or fintech is a plus. Have the ability and willingness to work on-site. Female preferred

Tại Công ty cổ phần Sphinx Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Remuneration:

Competitive salary: negotiation; Performance bonus, 13th- month salary, bonus for Excellent Employee and Excellent Team; Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance...; Supported equipment and tools necessary for performing the job...; Certification allowance related to job position; Yearly company trip and year-end party, quarterly team building and weekly eating together;..; Nice & modern working space with young, dynamic & friendly colleagues and free coffee, tea, drinks; Men’s Day, Women’s Day, Children’s Day, Mid-Autumn Festival and other benefits under the provisions of the company.

Enhanced Personal Development Opportunities:

Collaborating with a dynamic and skilled team of engineers to foster personal growth; Embracing an environment of open communication and mutual respect that allows for the exchange of ideas, facilitating individual development; Access to new and advanced training programs that tailored to individual capacities and aspirations to enable continuous learning; Recognition and documentation of timely and precise contributions to support personal development endeavors.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty cổ phần Sphinx

