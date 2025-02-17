Tuyển Market Research CÔNG TY TNHH BẢO HIỂM SHINHAN LIFE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

GA Specialist is responsible for the efficient and cost-effective procurement of goods and services for the organization.

This role involves identifying suppliers, negotiating contracts, managing purchase orders, and ensuring timely delivery of quality products while adhering to company policies and procedures.

Support for administration task.

Duties and Responsibilities:

1. Sourcing and Supplier Management:

- Research and identify potential suppliers based on quality, price, and reliability.

- Evaluate supplier capabilities and performance.

- Develop and maintain strong relationships with key suppliers.

- Negotiate contracts and agreements with suppliers.

2. Purchasing and Procurement:

- Process purchase requisitions and generate purchase orders.

- Track and monitor purchase orders to ensure timely delivery.

- Manage inventory levels and ensure adequate stock of essential items.

- Collaborate with internal departments to understand their procurement needs.

3. Cost Management: