Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên T.C.Logistics Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên T.C.Logistics Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên T.C.Logistics Việt Nam

Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên T.C.Logistics Việt Nam

Mức lương
10 - 15 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 607

- 609 Nguyễn Kiệm, Phú Nhuận, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu

• Looking for potential customers in field of Logistics and Forwarding: Ocean freight, Air rate, Inland transportation, import and export customs declarations.
• Experience on LCL is priority or Experience in consolidator sale.
• Setting up the client meeting & visiting customers and potential customers.
• Building good relationship with many kinds of client.
• Identifying prospects and opportunities of customers.
• Managing and take care of company customers.
• Achieve the sales monthly targets.
• Others task will be arranged by manager.

Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• CV must be written in English (interview in English/Vietnamese)
• Having knowledge and experience from 1 or 2 years in Sales Freight Forwarder/Logistics industry
• Strong communication in English
• Age 23-40
• Sales skills, ability to persuade, communicate well.
• Graduated from college or university in Economics, Logistics, Foreigh Trade

Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên T.C.Logistics Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên T.C.Logistics Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên T.C.Logistics Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên T.C.Logistics Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lầu 3, số 55 Trương Quốc Dung, Phường 10, Quận Phú Nhuận, TP Hồ Chí Minh

