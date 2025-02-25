Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên T.C.Logistics Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu

Mức lương 10 - 15 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 607 - 609 Nguyễn Kiệm, Phú Nhuận, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu

• Looking for potential customers in field of Logistics and Forwarding: Ocean freight, Air rate, Inland transportation, import and export customs declarations.

• Experience on LCL is priority or Experience in consolidator sale.

• Setting up the client meeting & visiting customers and potential customers.

• Building good relationship with many kinds of client.

• Identifying prospects and opportunities of customers.

• Managing and take care of company customers.

• Achieve the sales monthly targets.

• Others task will be arranged by manager.

Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• CV must be written in English (interview in English/Vietnamese)

• Having knowledge and experience from 1 or 2 years in Sales Freight Forwarder/Logistics industry

• Strong communication in English

• Age 23-40

• Sales skills, ability to persuade, communicate well.

• Graduated from college or university in Economics, Logistics, Foreigh Trade

Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên T.C.Logistics Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên T.C.Logistics Việt Nam

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên T.C.Logistics Việt Nam