Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH ACHILLES LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH ACHILLES LOGISTICS
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 18/02/2025
Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ACHILLES LOGISTICS

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Toà nhà LADECO, 266 Phố Đội Cấn, phường Liễu Giai, Quận Ba Đình, Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Develop logistics business in the North and South of Vietnam Development manager
• Sale manager (assistant for director also)
• Develop domestic customers with demand for transportation, import and export goods. Especially export markets to Japan, Asia. Especially export and import market to/from Japan and Asia.
• Develop domestic transportation market, international transportation, warehousing, international freight forwarding
• Support and advise customers on all the company's logistics services to find the most optimal solution according to customer needs
• Meet and exceed target set in terms of contributing and generating revenue for the Company.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Graduated from universities and colleges majoring in economics, marketing, commerce, foreign trade, maritime...
• Proficient in office software,
• Good English: used at work and when meeting customers
• Sales experience for Intangible products : more than 5 years ( must have English or Japanese skills)
• Negotiation skills, report skills. Seeking new customers continuously. Pursuit of profit

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ACHILLES LOGISTICS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ACHILLES LOGISTICS

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Mr Sơn

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

