Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Kỹ Thuật Hạ Tầng RCR Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 5 - 8 Triệu

Công ty TNHH Kỹ Thuật Hạ Tầng RCR Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 15/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/02/2025
Công ty TNHH Kỹ Thuật Hạ Tầng RCR Việt Nam

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công ty TNHH Kỹ Thuật Hạ Tầng RCR Việt Nam

Mức lương
5 - 8 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 5 - 8 Triệu

- Other tasks assigned by management

Với Mức Lương 5 - 8 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Support the sales team in identifying and developing new business opportunities.
Assist in Conduct market research to understand customer needs, industry trends, and competitive dynamics.
Assist in preparing and delivering presentations, proposals, and sales materials.
Communicate with potential clients via phone, email, and meetings to introduce our services and schedule appointments.
Maintain and update the CRM system to ensure accurate client and prospect data.
Participate in team meetings, training sessions, and workshops to learn about the industry and sales skills.
Requirement
Good English skill in both communicating and writing.
Good computer skill, ability to using Microsoft Office softwares.
Aspires to develop into a business development executive.

Tại Công ty TNHH Kỹ Thuật Hạ Tầng RCR Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Laptop
Insurance
Travel
Allowances
Uniforms
Bonus
Healthcare
Training
Salary Increase
Annual Leave

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Kỹ Thuật Hạ Tầng RCR Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Kỹ Thuật Hạ Tầng RCR Việt Nam

Công ty TNHH Kỹ Thuật Hạ Tầng RCR Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 72 - 74 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, phường 6, Quận 3, Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

