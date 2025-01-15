Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Kỹ Thuật Hạ Tầng RCR Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 5 - 8 Triệu

Mức lương 5 - 8 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 5 - 8 Triệu

- Other tasks assigned by management

Với Mức Lương 5 - 8 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Support the sales team in identifying and developing new business opportunities.

Assist in Conduct market research to understand customer needs, industry trends, and competitive dynamics.

Assist in preparing and delivering presentations, proposals, and sales materials.

Communicate with potential clients via phone, email, and meetings to introduce our services and schedule appointments.

Maintain and update the CRM system to ensure accurate client and prospect data.

Participate in team meetings, training sessions, and workshops to learn about the industry and sales skills.

Requirement

Good English skill in both communicating and writing.

Good computer skill, ability to using Microsoft Office softwares.

Aspires to develop into a business development executive.

Tại Công ty TNHH Kỹ Thuật Hạ Tầng RCR Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Laptop

Insurance

Travel

Allowances

Uniforms

Bonus

Healthcare

Training

Salary Increase

Annual Leave

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Kỹ Thuật Hạ Tầng RCR Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin