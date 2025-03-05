Tuyển Nhân viên Lễ tân Công ty Cổ phần M Village làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu

Mức lương 8 - 12 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 1, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Lễ tân Với Mức Lương 8 - 12 Triệu

Perform check-in and check-out procedures for guests in a warm and welcoming manner, ensuring a smooth and efficient experience.

Actively assist guests with their needs, promptly addressing any inquiries or concerns in a helpful and informative way.

Process room changes and cancellations with accuracy and professionalism, adhering to hotel policies and procedures.

Comprehensively provide guests with information about the hotel's facilities, services, and amenities, exceeding their expectations.

Maintain a positive and service-oriented attitude while handling guest requests and inquiries, demonstrating genuine concern and responsiveness.

Continuously monitor and update guest check-in/out lists and relevant information, ensuring accuracy and efficient guest management.

Promptly report any guest issues or complaints to management, escalating concerns effectively to ensure timely resolution.

Contribute to a positive and collaborative work environment by upholding professional conduct and teamwork principles.

Adhere to all hotel policies and procedures, consistently maintaining high standards of service and professionalism.

Contribute to maintaining a clean and organized lobby and work area, reflecting positively on the hotel's image and brand.

Actively participate in staff training and development opportunities, continuously enhancing skills and knowledge.

Perform other duties as assigned by management, demonstrating flexibility and commitment to the team's success.

Với Mức Lương 8 - 12 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Effective communication in both Vietnamese & English, 3rd language is a plus.

Good communication and guest-handling skills

Hardworking, honest, careful, enthusiastic, and a good team supporter

Proficient in computer skills

Tại Công ty Cổ phần M Village Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

13th-month salary

Annual leave: 12 days

Competitive salary and bonus packages based on work results

Opportunity to build a capable and inspired workforce for new hospitality

Participating in social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance according to state regulations

Evaluation based purely on capacity and rapid growth opportunities

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần M Village

