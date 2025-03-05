Tuyển Nhân viên Lễ tân Công ty Cổ phần M Village làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu

Công ty Cổ phần M Village
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 04/04/2025
Công ty Cổ phần M Village

Nhân viên Lễ tân

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Lễ tân Tại Công ty Cổ phần M Village

Mức lương
8 - 12 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 1, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Lễ tân Với Mức Lương 8 - 12 Triệu

Perform check-in and check-out procedures for guests in a warm and welcoming manner, ensuring a smooth and efficient experience.
Actively assist guests with their needs, promptly addressing any inquiries or concerns in a helpful and informative way.
Process room changes and cancellations with accuracy and professionalism, adhering to hotel policies and procedures.
Comprehensively provide guests with information about the hotel's facilities, services, and amenities, exceeding their expectations.
Maintain a positive and service-oriented attitude while handling guest requests and inquiries, demonstrating genuine concern and responsiveness.
Continuously monitor and update guest check-in/out lists and relevant information, ensuring accuracy and efficient guest management.
Promptly report any guest issues or complaints to management, escalating concerns effectively to ensure timely resolution.
Contribute to a positive and collaborative work environment by upholding professional conduct and teamwork principles.
Adhere to all hotel policies and procedures, consistently maintaining high standards of service and professionalism.
Contribute to maintaining a clean and organized lobby and work area, reflecting positively on the hotel's image and brand.
Actively participate in staff training and development opportunities, continuously enhancing skills and knowledge.
Perform other duties as assigned by management, demonstrating flexibility and commitment to the team's success.

Với Mức Lương 8 - 12 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Effective communication in both Vietnamese & English, 3rd language is a plus.
Good communication and guest-handling skills
Hardworking, honest, careful, enthusiastic, and a good team supporter
Proficient in computer skills

Tại Công ty Cổ phần M Village Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

13th-month salary
Annual leave: 12 days
Competitive salary and bonus packages based on work results
Opportunity to build a capable and inspired workforce for new hospitality
Participating in social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance according to state regulations
Evaluation based purely on capacity and rapid growth opportunities

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần M Village

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

