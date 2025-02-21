Tuyển Product Marketing OpenCommerce Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,500 - 3,000 USD

About LeanBase

New product- LeanBase is an innovative work management and productivity tool designed to revolutionize the way teams collaborate and manage projects. Currently, in its very early stages, LeanBase aims to offer intuitive and powerful solutions for organizing tasks, tracking progress, and enhancing team productivity. Join us from the ground up and transform the future of work management!

Key Responsibilities

• Market research & launch MVP

• Continuously conduct market research and user analysis to stay updated on market trends

• Collaborate with the product team to launch MVP & deliver feedback loop to continuously build and enhance the product

• Develop a product that caters to both domestic and international markets

• Develop and implement suitable GTM & marketing strategies to reach product-market fit

Leadership & Management

• Build a strong team with a growth mindset

• Train and enhance the working capacity of employees