Tuyển Product Marketing OpenCommerce Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,500 - 3,000 USD

OpenCommerce Group
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/02/2025
Product Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại OpenCommerce Group

Mức lương
1,500 - 3,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 36 Phố Hoàng Cầu, Ô Chợ Dừa, Quận Đống Đa, Hà Nội, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 1,500 - 3,000 USD

About LeanBase
New product- LeanBase is an innovative work management and productivity tool designed to revolutionize the way teams collaborate and manage projects. Currently, in its very early stages, LeanBase aims to offer intuitive and powerful solutions for organizing tasks, tracking progress, and enhancing team productivity. Join us from the ground up and transform the future of work management!
Key Responsibilities
• Market research & launch MVP
• Continuously conduct market research and user analysis to stay updated on market trends
• Collaborate with the product team to launch MVP & deliver feedback loop to continuously build and enhance the product
• Develop a product that caters to both domestic and international markets
• Develop and implement suitable GTM & marketing strategies to reach product-market fit
Leadership & Management
• Build a strong team with a growth mindset
• Train and enhance the working capacity of employees

Với Mức Lương 1,500 - 3,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại OpenCommerce Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại OpenCommerce Group

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

OpenCommerce Group

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 130 Trung Phụng, Q. Đống Đa, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

