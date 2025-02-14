Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THE DRAGON TRIP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

We are a leading educational tour provider for school and university students, operating educational trips across the globe. The company focuses on offering bespoke itineraries that deliver prescribed learning outcomes and unique, engaging activities to inspire the next generation of global citizens.

We are part of Transforma Travel Group, a leading youth travel company that includes The Dragon Trip. Our family of brands is dedicated to creating culturally enriching, off-the-beaten-path, and educational adventures for both travelers and students. Across all our brands, our mission is the same: to expand minds through transformative travel experiences

The role:

As a Bookings Officer, you will have a vital role in planning and booking our educational tours. Working out of our Ho Chi Minh City office, you will be part of a growing international team whose passion is developing exceptional educational experiences.

Responsibilities:

• Booking tour components for trips across Japan, such as hotel, transport and activity components.

• Working with suppliers to book these components efficiently with high quality customer

service.

• Collaborating with Sales and Operations teams to convert booked trips into an adaptational