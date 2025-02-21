Tuyển Product Marketing EXO Travel Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

EXO Travel Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/03/2025
EXO Travel Vietnam

Product Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại EXO Travel Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 16

- 18 Hai Ba Trung Street, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Position Overview:
Work with the contracting, database, and product teams at EXO Japan to keep the internal database up to date and accurate. This includes entering and maintaining price data, seasonality and other important conditions, as well as scheduling details, and contact information for suppliers and partners throughout Japan.
The ideal candidate for this position is someone who is comfortable working independently in a timely manner when requests for database entry and corrections come in. An attention to detail is highly important as well, as updated data is crucial for the booking team to accurately quote trip prices to clients.
Responsibilities:
• Input and manage the contracts details from suppliers, including rates, dates, seasonality and other details and loading the details into the Tourplan system
• Summarizing information from the contract and create a memo/excel calculation. (For Japanese speakers, translating Japanese contracts into English will be required)
• Work closely with the contracting and product teams on requests for input of new suppliers and products
• Respond quickly to requests for new data entry or corrections.
Cross check within the Product team to ensure the uploaded database / information / rates are accurate
• Assist requests from other departments and create service lines in the Tourplan and update the contact details in the system

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại EXO Travel Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại EXO Travel Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

EXO Travel Vietnam

EXO Travel Vietnam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 16 - 18 Hai Ba Trung, Ward Ben Nghe, District 1, HCM City, Vietnam.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

