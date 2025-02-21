Tuyển Product Marketing EXO Travel Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Position Overview:

Work with the contracting, database, and product teams at EXO Japan to keep the internal database up to date and accurate. This includes entering and maintaining price data, seasonality and other important conditions, as well as scheduling details, and contact information for suppliers and partners throughout Japan.

The ideal candidate for this position is someone who is comfortable working independently in a timely manner when requests for database entry and corrections come in. An attention to detail is highly important as well, as updated data is crucial for the booking team to accurately quote trip prices to clients.

Responsibilities:

• Input and manage the contracts details from suppliers, including rates, dates, seasonality and other details and loading the details into the Tourplan system

• Summarizing information from the contract and create a memo/excel calculation. (For Japanese speakers, translating Japanese contracts into English will be required)

• Work closely with the contracting and product teams on requests for input of new suppliers and products

• Respond quickly to requests for new data entry or corrections.

Cross check within the Product team to ensure the uploaded database / information / rates are accurate

• Assist requests from other departments and create service lines in the Tourplan and update the contact details in the system