Tuyển Product Marketing Aon Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

We’re hiring!

Aon Vietnam is currently recruiting a Deputy Manager – Construction, Power and Infrastructure (CP&I) to join our team in Hanoi.

Aon is in the business of better decisions

At Aon, we shape decisions for the better to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. As an organization, we are united through trust as one inclusive, diverse team, and we are passionate about helping our colleagues and clients succeed.

Responsibilities:

• Work closely with Senior Manager in sales planning, the formulation and implementation of strategies to obtain new business & enhance client’s retention (renewal account) on Specialties (including C&I, Power, T&L)

• Agreeing with Senior Manager on sales strategy and the production of and execution of such strategy

• Producing, engaging & managing key prospect relationship as assigned by Senior Manager

• Delivering sales management reporting as required to Senior Manager

• Meet, discuss with and advise Clients to understand their business and the associated risks