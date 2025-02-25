Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Npc VINA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Summary:

Develop QA Plan and other required control procedures of the process to insure processes, make sure work in progress and finished goods qualified with customer’s standard and other required standard.

Primary duties: (Approximately 70 to 80% of daily work schedule)

• Establish and enact quality assurance procedures and methodologies throughout the manufacturing and development processes. Assess current production and inspection systems and develop new solutions to enhance quality control, frequently working with production managers and other leaders to enact and improve these procedures.

• Ensure all QC activities comply with local regulatory requirements and industry standards (such as ISO 9001, HACCP,..)

• Direct and coordinate quality assurance and quality control personnel, instructing them on new or revised procedures and systems and providing oversight during the QA process.

• To support manufacturing and production activities, report recurring quality issues to production managers and other personnel. Ensure that manufacturing errors and production issues don’t negatively impact delivery timelines or cause delays within the manufacturing process. Frequently work with these production managers to devise and implement solutions.

• Analyze data to identify areas for improvement in the quality system.