Tuyển Product Marketing Secom Vietnam Security Service Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Secom Vietnam Security Service Joint Stock Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 02/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 02/05/2025
Secom Vietnam Security Service Joint Stock Company

Product Marketing

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: The Manor 2, 91 Nguyễn Hữu Cảnh, P.22, Quận Bình Thạnh, TP. Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are looking for a hardworking, smart and responsible operation assistant with proven experience and a passion for working in a team.
• Document translation
• Document preparation
• Assist Japanese Managers to engage in Security Operation
• Interpretation between Japanese Managers and local employees on-site
• Interpreter in meeting with customers…
• Make reports to customer.
• Manage Security Guard Staff’s situation, warehouse,…
• General admin task (assets management, …)
• All other operations tasks which are related to Operation department and required by the managers.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Age: Over 23 years old
- Education:
• Bachelor’s degree

Tại Secom Vietnam Security Service Joint Stock Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Secom Vietnam Security Service Joint Stock Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Secom Vietnam Security Service Joint Stock Company

Secom Vietnam Security Service Joint Stock Company

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 91 Nguyễn Hữu Cảnh, Phường 22, Bình Thạnh, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

