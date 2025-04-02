Tuyển Product Marketing Secom Vietnam Security Service Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Secom Vietnam Security Service Joint Stock Company
- Hồ Chí Minh: The Manor 2, 91 Nguyễn Hữu Cảnh, P.22, Quận Bình Thạnh, TP. Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
We are looking for a hardworking, smart and responsible operation assistant with proven experience and a passion for working in a team.
• Document translation
• Document preparation
• Assist Japanese Managers to engage in Security Operation
• Interpretation between Japanese Managers and local employees on-site
• Interpreter in meeting with customers…
• Make reports to customer.
• Manage Security Guard Staff’s situation, warehouse,…
• General admin task (assets management, …)
• All other operations tasks which are related to Operation department and required by the managers.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Education:
• Bachelor’s degree
Tại Secom Vietnam Security Service Joint Stock Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Secom Vietnam Security Service Joint Stock Company
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
