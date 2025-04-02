Tuyển Product Marketing Secom Vietnam Security Service Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

We are looking for a hardworking, smart and responsible operation assistant with proven experience and a passion for working in a team.

• Document translation

• Document preparation

• Assist Japanese Managers to engage in Security Operation

• Interpretation between Japanese Managers and local employees on-site

• Interpreter in meeting with customers…

• Make reports to customer.

• Manage Security Guard Staff’s situation, warehouse,…

• General admin task (assets management, …)

• All other operations tasks which are related to Operation department and required by the managers.