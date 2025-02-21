Tuyển Product Marketing Accor Plus Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

About Us

Accor is the largest hotel group in Asia Pacific, offering a diverse portfolio of 40+ brands, ranging from economy to luxury and lifestyle accommodations.

This role supports Accor Plus, the loyalty subscription arm of Accor, with a mission to promote and grow the Accor Plus membership, strengthening customer loyalty across Accor’s hotel network. With over 30 years of operation and a growing team of 600+ employees, Accor Plus serves a thriving community of 465,000+ members across Asia Pacific, providing exclusive travel, dining, and lifestyle benefits that enhance their experiences through the Accor Group.

About the Role

Reporting to the Finance Manager, the Accounts Officer will be based full time in Hanoi & responsible for ensuring financial accuracy and compliance, while supporting the team's accounting objectives. More specifically, you will be responsible for:

Managing multiple financial tasks with tight deadlines

Assisting in Financial reviews, Capex Reconciliations and Intercompany Reconciliations for our Pacific entities.

Adapting to changing financial regulations and company policies

Preparing reports for the Financial Controller