Tuyển Product Marketing KPMG Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 10Floor, 115 Nguyễn Huệ, Ho Chi Minh City, Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Responsibilities:

• Support Manager and Associate Director in developing relationships with clients and targets to gain an understanding of their businesses, and identify potential tax risks and opportunities

• Lead multiple engagements of varying size and complexity

• Advise clients on complex M&A tax matters

• Produce well-researched M&A tax opinions advice

• Coach and develop relevant team members to successfully deliver value in M&A tax services to our clients

• Contribute to continuous improvement of in-house systems and procedures

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements:

• Bachelor degree in relevant subjects, e.g. accounting, finance, economics, law

• At least 3-5 years relevant experience in either external and/or internal tax function

• Competent and literate with the following packages: Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook

• Excellent technical knowledge of and experience in business taxation, M&A tax advisory and compliance

Tại KPMG Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại KPMG Việt Nam

