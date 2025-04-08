Tuyển Product Marketing MSC Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Summary Position: The UAC & Claims Assistant Manager is responsible for handling Uncleared and Abandoned Cargo (UAC) Containers, Cargo Claim Handling, Sanction Check of Booking Release.

Summary Position:

UAC & Claims Assistant Manager

Responsibilities

1. Handling UAC Containers:

- Follow up and determine long-standing containers based on the policy. Encourage and support Clients to take the containers.

- Coordinate with Global UAC team, POD and POL to handle UAC containers and send weekly updates.

- Investigate, provide solutions, and take necessary actions to release containers if confiscated or detained by authorities.

- Oversee the process of re-exporting, abandoning, or disposing of UAC cargo.

- Keep records of all communications for at least one year.

- Provide detailed reports on accrued idling costs and recovery processes.

- Ensure compliance with MSC procedures and local regulations.

2. Cargo Claims Handling:

- Handle incoming claims from customers, including necessary documentation.

- Investigate claims thoroughly, coordinating with relevant stakeholders.