Tuyển Product Marketing MSC Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại MSC Vietnam Company Limited
- Hồ Chí Minh: Lầu 27 Etown Central, Số 11 Đoàn Văn Bơ, Phường 13, Quận 4, TP.Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing
Summary Position: The UAC & Claims Assistant Manager is responsible for handling Uncleared and Abandoned Cargo (UAC) Containers, Cargo Claim Handling, Sanction Check of Booking Release.
Summary Position:
UAC & Claims Assistant Manager
Responsibilities
1. Handling UAC Containers:
- Follow up and determine long-standing containers based on the policy. Encourage and support Clients to take the containers.
- Coordinate with Global UAC team, POD and POL to handle UAC containers and send weekly updates.
- Investigate, provide solutions, and take necessary actions to release containers if confiscated or detained by authorities.
- Oversee the process of re-exporting, abandoning, or disposing of UAC cargo.
- Keep records of all communications for at least one year.
- Provide detailed reports on accrued idling costs and recovery processes.
- Ensure compliance with MSC procedures and local regulations.
2. Cargo Claims Handling:
- Handle incoming claims from customers, including necessary documentation.
- Investigate claims thoroughly, coordinating with relevant stakeholders.
