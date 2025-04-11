Tuyển Product Marketing Kexim Vietnam Leasing Company., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Kexim Vietnam Leasing Company., Ltd
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 9, Cao ốc Diamond Plaza, 34 Lê Duẩn, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, TP Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Carrying out whole procedure of credit activities including consultation service, appraisal process and analysis for project approval, preparation of agreements/contracts, disbursement and post-management activities;
- Maintaining business relationships with customers and following up projects until termination;
- Cooperating with Legal and Compliance Division in dealing with bad projects;
- Preparing reports on request of Chief of Credit Division;
- Carrying out other duties assigned by Chief of Credit Division and members of BOM.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Experience in Banking/Finance Service is a plus but Non-experienced are welcome.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
- Honest, diligent, self-motivated, team spirit.
Tại Kexim Vietnam Leasing Company., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Kexim Vietnam Leasing Company., Ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
