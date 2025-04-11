Tuyển Product Marketing Kexim Vietnam Leasing Company., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Carrying out whole procedure of credit activities including consultation service, appraisal process and analysis for project approval, preparation of agreements/contracts, disbursement and post-management activities;

- Maintaining business relationships with customers and following up projects until termination;

- Cooperating with Legal and Compliance Division in dealing with bad projects;

- Preparing reports on request of Chief of Credit Division;

- Carrying out other duties assigned by Chief of Credit Division and members of BOM.