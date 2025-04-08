Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Expeditors Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Expeditors Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh: 182 Đường Lê Đại Hành, Phường 15, District 11, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Expeditors is a global logistics company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. As a Fortune 500 company, we employ over 19,000 trained professionals in a worldwide network of over 350 locations across six continents. Expeditors\' promise, \"You\'d be surprised how far we\'ll go for you.\" is not mere hype; it is our commitment to go beyond the expectations of what companies need from a global logistics provider. Our culture is about exceeding our customers\' expectations and providing a place for our employees to make a career.
Expeditors Ho Chi Minh City is recruiting Assistant Manager/ Manager – Information Services as below:
Job Description:
Summary Description
To execute regular information services (IS) basic tasks, to keep the system up and running, to ensure adherence to the company’s policies and procedures, to display and communicate the Company’s culture, to protect the Network, to train branch management on system architecture, data management, retention and reporting, other available IT tools and also to identify, lead and facilitate process improvements through improved efficiencies and quality of existing processes, to reflect in a significant productivity and customer service improvement.
Responsibilities & Duties:
• Manage, coach, and develop the IS Team.
• Have a fundamental understanding of Expeditors Operational Systems, including ETMS (Aborts, FORMS, AIRRTS, CLIENT, INFO, CLONE and Models, PECAN, ALERTS), EIFA, ECMS, AND EDMS
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Expeditors Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Expeditors Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI