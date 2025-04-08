Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Expeditors Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Expeditors is a global logistics company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. As a Fortune 500 company, we employ over 19,000 trained professionals in a worldwide network of over 350 locations across six continents. Expeditors\' promise, \"You\'d be surprised how far we\'ll go for you.\" is not mere hype; it is our commitment to go beyond the expectations of what companies need from a global logistics provider. Our culture is about exceeding our customers\' expectations and providing a place for our employees to make a career.

Expeditors Ho Chi Minh City is recruiting Assistant Manager/ Manager – Information Services as below:

Job Description:

Summary Description

To execute regular information services (IS) basic tasks, to keep the system up and running, to ensure adherence to the company’s policies and procedures, to display and communicate the Company’s culture, to protect the Network, to train branch management on system architecture, data management, retention and reporting, other available IT tools and also to identify, lead and facilitate process improvements through improved efficiencies and quality of existing processes, to reflect in a significant productivity and customer service improvement.

Responsibilities & Duties:

• Manage, coach, and develop the IS Team.

• Have a fundamental understanding of Expeditors Operational Systems, including ETMS (Aborts, FORMS, AIRRTS, CLIENT, INFO, CLONE and Models, PECAN, ALERTS), EIFA, ECMS, AND EDMS