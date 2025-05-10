Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Tập Đoàn Bee Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. M&A and Investment Transactions

Lead legal due diligence, risk assessment, and legal structuring of M&A, joint ventures, and capital investments.

Draft, review, and negotiate SPA, SHA, JV agreements, MOUs, NDAs, and other transaction-related contracts.

Coordinate with external counsel and internal stakeholders throughout the deal cycle (pre-deal, execution, and post-deal integration).

Monitor compliance of M&A deals with local laws, foreign ownership regulations, and corporate laws.

2. Real Estate Legal Affairs

Provide legal advice on land acquisition, project development, licensing, and construction contracts.

Review and advise on land use rights (LUR), land transfer, leasing, and subleasing agreements.

Ensure legal compliance of master plans, EIA, building permits, and investment registration certificates.

Handle legal matters related to asset management, property operations, and tenant contracts.

3. Corporate Governance and Compliance

Ensure company compliance with corporate, investment, tax, and land laws.

Support in drafting and reviewing corporate governance documents such as charters, internal regulations, board resolutions.