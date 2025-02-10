Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate E-Cqurity Viet Nam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

E-Cqurity Viet Nam Company Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 12/03/2025
E-Cqurity Viet Nam Company Limited

Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại E-Cqurity Viet Nam Company Limited

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 8Bis Hoang Hoa Tham, Ward 7, Binh Thanh District, Ho Chi Minh City

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Administrative tasks:
• Manage monthly expenses, prepare payment documentation and request.
• Manage the delivery and receipt of documents, letters, official correspondence, and phone calls for the company.
• Manage, monitor, and provide timely updates on the quantity, status, and value of company assets.
• Coordinate maintenance and repair services, as well as regular office cleaning.
• Handle the requisition/proposal for purchasing company assets and office supplies.
• Ensure that documents and records are checked and stored correctly and in full accordance with regulations.
• Monitor and manage weekly lunch orders and office beverages.
• Manage the monthly vehicle registration list for employees.
• Support in scheduling meeting rooms and appointments for the company.
• Receive and process business trip requests, including booking flights and accommodations for employees.
• Ensure the smooth operation of the office building and handle general administrative tasks of the office.
2. Accounting tasks:
• Record, calculate, and reflect the company's cashflow, revenue and expenses into ledger, prepare related documents.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Gì

Tại E-Cqurity Viet Nam Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại E-Cqurity Viet Nam Company Limited

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

E-Cqurity Viet Nam Company Limited

E-Cqurity Viet Nam Company Limited

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 8Bis Hoang Hoa Tham street, Ward 7, Binh Thanh district, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

