Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate E-Cqurity Viet Nam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại E-Cqurity Viet Nam Company Limited
- Hồ Chí Minh: 8Bis Hoang Hoa Tham, Ward 7, Binh Thanh District, Ho Chi Minh City
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Administrative tasks:
• Manage monthly expenses, prepare payment documentation and request.
• Manage the delivery and receipt of documents, letters, official correspondence, and phone calls for the company.
• Manage, monitor, and provide timely updates on the quantity, status, and value of company assets.
• Coordinate maintenance and repair services, as well as regular office cleaning.
• Handle the requisition/proposal for purchasing company assets and office supplies.
• Ensure that documents and records are checked and stored correctly and in full accordance with regulations.
• Monitor and manage weekly lunch orders and office beverages.
• Manage the monthly vehicle registration list for employees.
• Support in scheduling meeting rooms and appointments for the company.
• Receive and process business trip requests, including booking flights and accommodations for employees.
• Ensure the smooth operation of the office building and handle general administrative tasks of the office.
2. Accounting tasks:
• Record, calculate, and reflect the company's cashflow, revenue and expenses into ledger, prepare related documents.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại E-Cqurity Viet Nam Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại E-Cqurity Viet Nam Company Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
