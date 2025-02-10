Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate E-Cqurity Viet Nam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Administrative tasks:

• Manage monthly expenses, prepare payment documentation and request.

• Manage the delivery and receipt of documents, letters, official correspondence, and phone calls for the company.

• Manage, monitor, and provide timely updates on the quantity, status, and value of company assets.

• Coordinate maintenance and repair services, as well as regular office cleaning.

• Handle the requisition/proposal for purchasing company assets and office supplies.

• Ensure that documents and records are checked and stored correctly and in full accordance with regulations.

• Monitor and manage weekly lunch orders and office beverages.

• Manage the monthly vehicle registration list for employees.

• Support in scheduling meeting rooms and appointments for the company.

• Receive and process business trip requests, including booking flights and accommodations for employees.

• Ensure the smooth operation of the office building and handle general administrative tasks of the office.

2. Accounting tasks:

• Record, calculate, and reflect the company's cashflow, revenue and expenses into ledger, prepare related documents.