Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN VIỆT NAM GS INDUSTRY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Coordinate office activities and operations to secure efficiency and compliance to the company policies

- Keep tracking and arranging request for payments for Vendor on monthly basis: Stationery, EMS service, Taxi, Gift, etc…

- Maintain a safe and healthy working environment by following the company\'s EHS Policy and requirements and report any unsafe conditions and behavior, including near miss and incident, to immediate superior.

- Manage agendas/ travel, lodging arrangements/ appointments etc. for the Management and HCM office members (Planning/ Sales/ Marketing management teams).

- Coordinate to hold team building and other events for HO employees

- Overseeing the maintenance and purchase office’s consumable: Safety equipment or Stationery, Furniture…

- Support HR function related HCM office members, such as collect timesheets, Annual leave, work permit…

- In-charge of Admin contract such as Office/Car Leasing, Office Stuff purchasing and another service contract.

- Takes notes and distributes meeting minutes, agendas and meeting packages for HO team meeting

- Prepare monthly expense report.

- Perform other tasks as assigned by superiors.