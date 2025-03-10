Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN VIỆT NAM GS INDUSTRY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN VIỆT NAM GS INDUSTRY
- Hồ Chí Minh: 10 Lương Định Của, phường Thủ Thiêm, Thành phố Thủ Đức, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Coordinate office activities and operations to secure efficiency and compliance to the company policies
- Keep tracking and arranging request for payments for Vendor on monthly basis: Stationery, EMS service, Taxi, Gift, etc…
- Maintain a safe and healthy working environment by following the company\'s EHS Policy and requirements and report any unsafe conditions and behavior, including near miss and incident, to immediate superior.
- Manage agendas/ travel, lodging arrangements/ appointments etc. for the Management and HCM office members (Planning/ Sales/ Marketing management teams).
- Coordinate to hold team building and other events for HO employees
- Overseeing the maintenance and purchase office’s consumable: Safety equipment or Stationery, Furniture…
- Support HR function related HCM office members, such as collect timesheets, Annual leave, work permit…
- In-charge of Admin contract such as Office/Car Leasing, Office Stuff purchasing and another service contract.
- Takes notes and distributes meeting minutes, agendas and meeting packages for HO team meeting
- Prepare monthly expense report.
- Perform other tasks as assigned by superiors.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN VIỆT NAM GS INDUSTRY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN VIỆT NAM GS INDUSTRY
