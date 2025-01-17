Tuyển Trưởng nhóm Marketing Social Bella Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Social Bella Vietnam
Trưởng nhóm Marketing

Social Bella Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 03/03/2025
Social Bella Vietnam

Trưởng nhóm Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trưởng nhóm Marketing Tại Social Bella Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 5th Floor, 53

- 55

- 57 Pho Duc Chinh, Nguyen Thai Binh Ward, District 1, HCMC

Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng nhóm Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Commercial Planning & Execution
● Develop and implement the online trading strategy, aligned with overall business goals.
● Manage the product range, pricing, and promotions to maximize sales and profit margins.
● Collaborate with category and merchandising teams to ensure the right product mix is featured online.
● Forecast and analyze sales trends to identify opportunities for growth and improvement.
2. Website Merchandising
● Optimize the online web/ layout, navigation, and product placement to improve conversion rates.
● Ensure accurate and appealing assets
3. Data Analysis & Performance Monitoring
● Regularly monitor KPIs, including sales, traffic, conversion rates, and average order value (AOV).
● Use analytics tools to identify customer behavior patterns and develop actionable insights.
● Provide regular performance reports and recommendations to senior management.
4. Customer Experience Optimization
● Ensure online web & applications are fully functional, user-friendly, and mobile optimized.
● Manage customer feedback and use insights to implement continuous improvements.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Social Bella Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Social Bella Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Social Bella Vietnam

Social Bella Vietnam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 5th Floor, TSA Building, 53-55-57 Pho Duc Chinh, Nguyen Thai Binh Ward, District 1,HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

