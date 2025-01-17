Tuyển Trưởng nhóm Marketing Social Bella Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trưởng nhóm Marketing Tại Social Bella Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: 5th Floor, 53
- 55
- 57 Pho Duc Chinh, Nguyen Thai Binh Ward, District 1, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng nhóm Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Commercial Planning & Execution
● Develop and implement the online trading strategy, aligned with overall business goals.
● Manage the product range, pricing, and promotions to maximize sales and profit margins.
● Collaborate with category and merchandising teams to ensure the right product mix is featured online.
● Forecast and analyze sales trends to identify opportunities for growth and improvement.
2. Website Merchandising
● Optimize the online web/ layout, navigation, and product placement to improve conversion rates.
● Ensure accurate and appealing assets
3. Data Analysis & Performance Monitoring
● Regularly monitor KPIs, including sales, traffic, conversion rates, and average order value (AOV).
● Use analytics tools to identify customer behavior patterns and develop actionable insights.
● Provide regular performance reports and recommendations to senior management.
4. Customer Experience Optimization
● Ensure online web & applications are fully functional, user-friendly, and mobile optimized.
● Manage customer feedback and use insights to implement continuous improvements.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Social Bella Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Social Bella Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
