Tuyển Trưởng nhóm Marketing Social Bella Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Commercial Planning & Execution

● Develop and implement the online trading strategy, aligned with overall business goals.

● Manage the product range, pricing, and promotions to maximize sales and profit margins.

● Collaborate with category and merchandising teams to ensure the right product mix is featured online.

● Forecast and analyze sales trends to identify opportunities for growth and improvement.

2. Website Merchandising

● Optimize the online web/ layout, navigation, and product placement to improve conversion rates.

● Ensure accurate and appealing assets

3. Data Analysis & Performance Monitoring

● Regularly monitor KPIs, including sales, traffic, conversion rates, and average order value (AOV).

● Use analytics tools to identify customer behavior patterns and develop actionable insights.

● Provide regular performance reports and recommendations to senior management.

4. Customer Experience Optimization

● Ensure online web & applications are fully functional, user-friendly, and mobile optimized.

● Manage customer feedback and use insights to implement continuous improvements.