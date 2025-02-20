Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Virbac Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Tại Virbac Vietnam
- Đồng Nai: KCN Sông Mấy, Bắc Sơn, Trảng Bom
Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Belonging to the Supply Chain Department and reporting directly to the Supply Chain Manager, the key mission of this position will be:
. To handle the export process: follow the goods from having the production date, do export plan, get booking and delivery plan; arrange the transportation; check customs clearance sheet and do export documentations; release the invoices; initiate the improvement of process
. To ensure that shipments are delivered as customer’s requests and export process is performed as regulation
. To be responsible for accuracy of export documentation to ensure customs receive right documents and on time
. To check the invoices of forwarders and process the payment
. To make the requested reports
. To handle other tasks assigned by the supervisor
. To proceed the work in full compliance, especially regarding anti-bribery anti-corruption.
Biên chế thuộc Phòng Cung ứng và báo cáo cho Trưởng phòng Cung ứng, vị trí này có những trách nhiệm chính như sau:
