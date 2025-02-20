Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Virbac Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Virbac Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Virbac Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/03/2025
Virbac Vietnam

Trưởng phòng kinh doanh

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Tại Virbac Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đồng Nai: KCN Sông Mấy, Bắc Sơn, Trảng Bom

Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Belonging to the Supply Chain Department and reporting directly to the Supply Chain Manager, the key mission of this position will be:
. To handle the export process: follow the goods from having the production date, do export plan, get booking and delivery plan; arrange the transportation; check customs clearance sheet and do export documentations; release the invoices; initiate the improvement of process
. To ensure that shipments are delivered as customer’s requests and export process is performed as regulation
. To be responsible for accuracy of export documentation to ensure customs receive right documents and on time
. To check the invoices of forwarders and process the payment
. To make the requested reports
. To handle other tasks assigned by the supervisor
. To proceed the work in full compliance, especially regarding anti-bribery anti-corruption.
****************************
Biên chế thuộc Phòng Cung ứng và báo cáo cho Trưởng phòng Cung ứng, vị trí này có những trách nhiệm chính như sau:

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Virbac Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Virbac Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Virbac Vietnam

Virbac Vietnam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 6F, 17 Ba Huyen Thanh Quan Str, Dist.3, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-truong-phong-kinh-doanh-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-dong-nai-job315129
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Truyền thông Unicomm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Truyền thông Unicomm làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Truyền thông Unicomm
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần sách Bác Nhã Books
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần sách Bác Nhã Books làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần sách Bác Nhã Books
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP VẬN HÀNH DOANH NGHIỆP OPERDO
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP VẬN HÀNH DOANH NGHIỆP OPERDO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 26 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP VẬN HÀNH DOANH NGHIỆP OPERDO
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH QUỐC TẾ VÀ KỸ NĂNG SỐNG HÀ NỘI - VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH QUỐC TẾ VÀ KỸ NĂNG SỐNG HÀ NỘI - VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH QUỐC TẾ VÀ KỸ NĂNG SỐNG HÀ NỘI - VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN ĐẦU TƯ, THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HỒ GIA
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN ĐẦU TƯ, THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HỒ GIA làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 20 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN ĐẦU TƯ, THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HỒ GIA
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP TM XNK Uyên Phương
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty CP TM XNK Uyên Phương làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 50 Triệu
Công ty CP TM XNK Uyên Phương
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đà Nẵng Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 35 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GÀ VÀNG
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH GÀ VÀNG làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH GÀ VÀNG
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Bình Dương Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ M & H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ M & H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ M & H
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP DU LỊCH MEETUP
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP DU LỊCH MEETUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP DU LỊCH MEETUP
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Chi nhánh Công ty cổ phần công nghiệp nhựa Phú Lâm
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật Chi nhánh Công ty cổ phần công nghiệp nhựa Phú Lâm làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu
Chi nhánh Công ty cổ phần công nghiệp nhựa Phú Lâm
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 11 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đồng Nai Bình Dương Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả
Tuyển Kế toán dự án Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 14 - 16 Triệu
Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Bình Dương Đồng Nai Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cargill Vietnam
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Cargill Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cargill Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 01/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP DNP HOLDING
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CP DNP HOLDING làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP DNP HOLDING
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 1 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hà Nội Hải Phòng Quảng Ninh Hải Dương Thanh Hóa Ninh Bình Nam Định Hà Nam Hưng Yên Thái Bình Bắc Ninh Bắc Giang Lạng Sơn Thái Nguyên Bắc Kạn Tuyên Quang Hà Giang Cao Bằng Vĩnh Phúc Hòa Bình Phú Thọ Lào Cai Yên Bái Sơn La Điện Biên Lai Châu Kiên Giang Cà Mau Bạc Liêu Sóc Trăng Cần Thơ An Giang Đồng Tháp Tiền Giang Long An Bến Tre Đồng Nai Hà Tĩnh Bình Phước Nghệ An Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Thương mại và Kỹ thuật Hòa Bình
Tuyển Kỹ sư điện Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Thương mại và Kỹ thuật Hòa Bình làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 14 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Thương mại và Kỹ thuật Hòa Bình
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hưng Yên Đồng Nai Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 14 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ KHÍ NHỰA VIỆT ÚC
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ KHÍ NHỰA VIỆT ÚC làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 8 - 9 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ KHÍ NHỰA VIỆT ÚC
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Tuyển Giao dịch viên Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 31 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Truyền thông Unicomm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Truyền thông Unicomm làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Truyền thông Unicomm
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần sách Bác Nhã Books
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần sách Bác Nhã Books làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần sách Bác Nhã Books
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP VẬN HÀNH DOANH NGHIỆP OPERDO
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP VẬN HÀNH DOANH NGHIỆP OPERDO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 26 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP VẬN HÀNH DOANH NGHIỆP OPERDO
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH QUỐC TẾ VÀ KỸ NĂNG SỐNG HÀ NỘI - VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH QUỐC TẾ VÀ KỸ NĂNG SỐNG HÀ NỘI - VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH QUỐC TẾ VÀ KỸ NĂNG SỐNG HÀ NỘI - VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN ĐẦU TƯ, THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HỒ GIA
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN ĐẦU TƯ, THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HỒ GIA làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 20 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN ĐẦU TƯ, THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HỒ GIA
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP TM XNK Uyên Phương
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty CP TM XNK Uyên Phương làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 50 Triệu
Công ty CP TM XNK Uyên Phương
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đà Nẵng Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 35 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GÀ VÀNG
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH GÀ VÀNG làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH GÀ VÀNG
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Bình Dương Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ M & H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ M & H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ M & H
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP DU LỊCH MEETUP
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP DU LỊCH MEETUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP DU LỊCH MEETUP
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Mediastep Software VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Mediastep Software VN
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH WAGON làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH WAGON
20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ XÂY DỰNG VÀ ĐẦU TƯ BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN NAM BỘ làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ XÂY DỰNG VÀ ĐẦU TƯ BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN NAM BỘ
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Công nghệ và Dịch vụ 3T làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Công nghệ và Dịch vụ 3T
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Công nghệ và Tự động hóa Rostek làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Công nghệ và Tự động hóa Rostek
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 17 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Trên 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH KSM Eng VINA làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH KSM Eng VINA
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Hyosung Vietnam Corp làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận Hyosung Vietnam Corp
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Virbac Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận Virbac Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Nox Asean làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận Nox Asean
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH NƯỚC SẠCH KHÍ XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 50 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH NƯỚC SẠCH KHÍ XANH
25 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU NÔNG SẢN PHƯỢNG HOÀNG GROUP làm việc tại Bình Phước thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU NÔNG SẢN PHƯỢNG HOÀNG GROUP
15 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ THỰC PHẨM VŨ LÊ làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ THỰC PHẨM VŨ LÊ
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Anh Vinh làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Anh Vinh
25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 50 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
17 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT KẾ XÂY DỰNG CHÍNH NAM làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT KẾ XÂY DỰNG CHÍNH NAM
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SIÊU THỊ VẬT LIỆU XÂY DỰNG THẾ GIỚI NHÀ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SIÊU THỊ VẬT LIỆU XÂY DỰNG THẾ GIỚI NHÀ
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Karofi Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Karofi Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Tomiya Summit Garment Export làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Tomiya Summit Garment Export
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Nhất Tín Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Nhất Tín Logistics
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH MTV Hương Vĩnh Cửu làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công Ty TNHH MTV Hương Vĩnh Cửu
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Ngân Hàng TMCP Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng (VPBank) Pro Company làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân Hàng TMCP Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng (VPBank) Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Ngân Hàng TMCP Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng (VPBank) Pro Company làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân Hàng TMCP Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng (VPBank) Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm