Tuyển Brand Marketing Công ty TNHH Onpoint làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Brand Marketing Tại Công ty TNHH Onpoint
- Hồ Chí Minh: 27B Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, Phường Đa Kao, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Brand Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Develop and implement account management strategies and business plans to grow assigned groups of 4-5 group brands.
• Establish, and develop a solid team of Account Management. Allocates resources appropriately within the Group to deliver business results.
• Determine performance metrics and Deliver comprehensive trend knowledge & industry insight to drive group brand performance in terms of sell-in, sell-out, inventory optimization, profitability, E-Commerce share, ranking of a brand within the platform, brand penetration in E-Commerce, and year-over-year growth. Build a strong relationships with brands & accounts as a valued partners to drive ecommerce growth sustainably.
• Report activities and participate in periodic business reviews with Management Team
• Reaching prospective brands and communicating the business benefits to generate partnership opportunities.
• Other tasks assigned by Line Manager
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
2. Experience/Industry requirements:
Tại Công ty TNHH Onpoint Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Onpoint
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI