Tuyển Brand Marketing Công ty TNHH Onpoint làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Develop and implement account management strategies and business plans to grow assigned groups of 4-5 group brands.

• Establish, and develop a solid team of Account Management. Allocates resources appropriately within the Group to deliver business results.

• Determine performance metrics and Deliver comprehensive trend knowledge & industry insight to drive group brand performance in terms of sell-in, sell-out, inventory optimization, profitability, E-Commerce share, ranking of a brand within the platform, brand penetration in E-Commerce, and year-over-year growth. Build a strong relationships with brands & accounts as a valued partners to drive ecommerce growth sustainably.

• Report activities and participate in periodic business reviews with Management Team

• Reaching prospective brands and communicating the business benefits to generate partnership opportunities.

• Other tasks assigned by Line Manager