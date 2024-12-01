Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XU HƯỚNG MẠNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XU HƯỚNG MẠNG
- Hồ Chí Minh: 117 Nguyễn Du, Phường Bến Thành, Quận 1, Quận 1, Quận 1
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu
We are seeking a proactive and detail-oriented Junior Business Analyst (BA) to join our dynamic media team. The Junior BA will collaborate with cross-functional teams to analyze business processes, identify opportunities, and ensure the efficient execution of projects related to content production and distribution on platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, and more.
Junior Business Analyst (BA)
Requirement Gathering & Analysis
Work closely with stakeholders to understand business needs and translate them into clear requirements.
Assist in defining project scopes, objectives, and deliverables.
Data Analysis & Insights
Analyze performance metrics from digital platforms (e.g., Facebook, YouTube, TikTok) to identify trends and opportunities.
Provide actionable insights to improve content strategies and audience engagement.
Process Optimization
Support the development and improvement of internal workflows related to content production and distribution.
Collaborate with teams to identify and resolve inefficiencies.
Documentation & Reporting
Prepare and maintain detailed documentation, including business requirements, user stories, and process maps.
Generate regular reports to monitor progress and evaluate project outcomes.
Cross-functional Collaboration
Coordinate between teams such as marketing, production, and analytics to ensure alignment on business goals.
Assist in the communication of requirements and updates between technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
0-2 years of experience in a business analysis or related role (internships are considered).
Familiarity with digital platforms (Facebook, YouTube, TikTok) and their analytics tools.
Basic knowledge of business analysis frameworks and tools.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Excellent communication and interpersonal abilities.
Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite and/or Google Workspace (Docs, Sheets, Slides).
Knowledge of media production workflows.
Experience with tools like Tableau, Power BI, or similar analytics software.
Understanding of SEO, Digital Marketing, or Content Strategy.
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XU HƯỚNG MẠNG Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Opportunities to grow and learn in the dynamic media industry.
Exposure to exciting projects across multiple platforms.
Competitive salary and benefits package.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XU HƯỚNG MẠNG
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI