Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XU HƯỚNG MẠNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu

We are seeking a proactive and detail-oriented Junior Business Analyst (BA) to join our dynamic media team. The Junior BA will collaborate with cross-functional teams to analyze business processes, identify opportunities, and ensure the efficient execution of projects related to content production and distribution on platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, and more.

Requirement Gathering & Analysis

Work closely with stakeholders to understand business needs and translate them into clear requirements.

Assist in defining project scopes, objectives, and deliverables.

Data Analysis & Insights

Analyze performance metrics from digital platforms (e.g., Facebook, YouTube, TikTok) to identify trends and opportunities.

Provide actionable insights to improve content strategies and audience engagement.

Process Optimization

Support the development and improvement of internal workflows related to content production and distribution.

Collaborate with teams to identify and resolve inefficiencies.

Documentation & Reporting

Prepare and maintain detailed documentation, including business requirements, user stories, and process maps.

Generate regular reports to monitor progress and evaluate project outcomes.

Cross-functional Collaboration

Coordinate between teams such as marketing, production, and analytics to ensure alignment on business goals.

Assist in the communication of requirements and updates between technical and non-technical stakeholders.

Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Information Systems, Media, or a related field.

0-2 years of experience in a business analysis or related role (internships are considered).

Familiarity with digital platforms (Facebook, YouTube, TikTok) and their analytics tools.

Basic knowledge of business analysis frameworks and tools.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent communication and interpersonal abilities.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite and/or Google Workspace (Docs, Sheets, Slides).

Knowledge of media production workflows.

Experience with tools like Tableau, Power BI, or similar analytics software.

Understanding of SEO, Digital Marketing, or Content Strategy.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XU HƯỚNG MẠNG Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

A creative and collaborative work environment.

Opportunities to grow and learn in the dynamic media industry.

Exposure to exciting projects across multiple platforms.

Competitive salary and benefits package.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XU HƯỚNG MẠNG

