Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH LEVINCI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 19 Triệu

Mức lương 10 - 19 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 14/12 Thân Nhân Trung Phường 13, Quận Tân Bình, Hồ Chí Minh, Tân Bình, Quận Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương 10 - 19 Triệu

Requirement Gathering: Work closely with clients and stakeholders to gather, analyze, and document business requirements.

Requirement Gathering

Analysis & Documentation: Create detailed requirement specifications, workflows, and process maps to ensure clear communication with development teams.

Analysis & Documentation

Client Collaboration: Act as the main point of contact for clients, ensuring that their needs and feedback are understood and addressed throughout the project lifecycle.

Client Collaboration

Support & Maintenance: Handle support tickets, analyze issues, and coordinate with technical teams to provide timely resolutions. Be prepared to work overtime (OT) outside regular hours to assist clients with urgent issues. OT will be compensated as per company policy.

Support & Maintenance

Onsite Reporting: Attend onsite meetings at the client’s office in Ho Chi Minh City once a week to report progress and align on project deliverables.

Onsite Reporting

Wireframe & Design: Create basic wireframes and mockups using design tools such as Figma to communicate requirements effectively.

Wireframe & Design

Project Operations: Oversee project activities, ensuring timelines and deliverables are met, and proactively solve challenges.

Project Operations

Stakeholder Communication: Facilitate meetings, presentations, and demos for stakeholders and clients.

Stakeholder Communication

Continuous Improvement: Provide input on process improvements and contribute to the optimization of project workflows.

Continuous Improvement

Với Mức Lương 10 - 19 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Business, or a related field.

2.5+ years of experience in a Business Analyst or related role, preferably in IT outsourcing projects.

Candidates with experience working in outsourcing companies and having completed at least one full project lifecycle are highly preferred.

Knowledge of e-commerce, F&B domains, beauty industries and, especially POS System domain processes is a plus.

Strong understanding of software development lifecycles (Agile/Scrum is preferred).

Proficient in creating business requirements documents, process flows, and basic designs (wireframes, mockups).

Experience using design tools such as Figma or similar tools.

Experience with project management tools like Jira is required.

Excellent problem-solving, analytical, and organizational skills.

Strong verbal and written communication skills in English.

Ability to work under pressure, solve problems effectively, and manage relationships with stakeholders.

Willingness to work overtime (OT) when required and attend regular onsite client meetings.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LEVINCI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

13th-month salary, productivity bonus, progress bonus, insurance regime as prescribed (for full-time employees).

Working 5 days / 1 week, off Saturday, and Sunday.

Professionally trained in academic training sessions organized by the company.

Suggested funding for courses or certificates.

Annual travel, birthday party, holidays...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LEVINCI

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin