Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH OIVAN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 3, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Oivan is seeking a Business Analyst with 3+ years of experience to join our growing team in web-development projects with our clients.

Being a Business Analyst at Oivan, you will define and manage business analysis & design practices and mindset across Agile and Scrum processes.

You will evaluate business processes, anticipate requirements, uncover areas for prospective improvements, and consult the most feasible solutions.

You will work closely with business stakeholders and product owners to elicit and define user requirements through the use of the most appropriate method(s), and translate them into functional requirements, and contribute to the management expectations.

You will focus on user experience (UX) to ensure solutions are engaging and highly adopted by our customers. This means working closely with both our development and design teams to formulate strategic insights ad propose action plans to achieve business objectives.

We offer the unique opportunity to work and improve your skills with a diverse and geographically distributed team of technology and business experts around the world. We have offices in Helsinki (Finland), Khon Kaen (Thailand), Bangkok (Thailand), Abu Dhabi (UAE) and Riyadh (KSA) and Vietnam.

We have flexible hours and remote work options with open culture and Nordic management style. Our Nordic spirit and values drive the way we work always.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Must have

3+ years of experience as business analyst

Excellent English communication skills (both verbal & written) and strong presentation capabilities

Advanced skills in using suitable tools for business modelling, drawing business and technical flows/diagrams, creating mock-ups /wireframes/prototypes, etc.

Hands-on experience in influencing and collaborating with internal stakeholders such as product owners, designers, and architects

Proactive, high responsibility, and be able to work under high pressure

Nice to have

Willing to work Saudi Arabia hours (13:00 – 21:00, Sunday to Thursday)

Strong experience & knowledge in Agile/Scrum

Professional certificates in Business Analysis is a plus.

Have experienced as developer before, or software developer mindset

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH OIVAN VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Hybrid work

MacBook Pro, screen protector, mouse, and headphones

Premium insurance

Company paid team lunch weekly

Travel opportunity to Oivan international locations and client sites

International team and work opportunities overseas.

Unlimited premium snacks/healthy food, coffee, and drinks at the office

Self-study time and company-sponsored opportunities for development (+2 hours per week)

15 days annual leave

10 days of paid paternity leave when having a baby.

15 sick leaves

Annual health checkup

13th Month Salary.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH OIVAN VIỆT NAM

